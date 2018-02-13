Swimming: Team of 50 qualifies for swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda

77

Taher Habir of Mombasa goes to the finishing point during East African inter Madaris swimming meet hosted by Al Madrasa Tus Saifiyatul Burhaniya Mombasa. 200 participants from East Africa participated in the event held in Mombasa. 28th January 2018. Photo Omondi Onyango/Standard

A team of 50 swimmers has been named to represent the country at a regional swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda, between June 4 and 9.

Up to 700 swimmers took part in the qualifying event at Makini School in Nairobi at the weekend.

Sangani of Visa Oshwal Academy clocked 3:26.64 to win the Girls Under-7 100m Individual Medley.

Girls Under-9 100m Individual Medley was won by Audrey Chebet of Rose of Sharon School in 1:45.73.

Chebet’s compatriot, Cynthia Waigwe, clocked 1:36.57 to triumph in the Girls Under-11 100m Individual Medley.

“I trained hard through the week. I’m glad my effort did not go into waste,” Chebet said, adding that her focus was to qualify and represent the country in Dubai this year.

ALSO READ: Ugandans retain FIM championship

Keita Curia of St Peters (32.37) was the Boy’s Under-7 25m breast stroke winner.

Boys Under-11 25m noodle race went to Darsh Shah of Visa Oshwal Academy in 37.20.

The best performers at the Kampala gala will qualify for the Hamilton Aquatics Summer Sizzler Swimming Championships in Dubai in November.

“We will strive to improve our performance in Uganda. We had 26 gold, 15 silver, and 32 bronze last year.

“Our target is to win the overall team trophy in Kampala,” the Private and International Schools Sports Association (PIPSSA) swimming coordinator, Mariko Gaya, told Standard Sports.

“It will be the first time that PIPSSA will be taking part in the Dubai contest. We will prepare well so we can do better,” Gaya said. [Standard Sports]