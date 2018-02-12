Bayern Munich's stadium to have an executive hotel suite

By Mirror Monday, February 12th 2018 at 21:22
The new signing at Bayern is bedding in well...Image: Marriott Hotels.

Bayern Munich are set to offer exclusive VIP treatment to fans in the form of a hotel room inside the Allianz Arena that includes a view of the pitch.

Fans will be able snap up the once-in-a-lifetime experience after the German club announced a partnership with Courtyard by Marriott.

The unprecedented matchday experienced will include a first class view of the game, with crafted cocktails and elevated menu options at the request of the guests.

“We are delighted for two leading brands such as Courtyard by Marriott and FC Bayern to be entering into a long-term partnership," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"With Marriott International being the world’s largest hotel chain and FC Bayern one of the world’s most successful football clubs, I am convinced that this is a perfect match and very authentic partnership.

"I am particularly pleased that our fans can also benefit from this partnership, with our new official hotel partner providing them with attractive offers for both home and away matches."

The Bavarians have been transformed under Jupp Heynckes and face Besiktas in the Champions League last 16, with the first leg at the Allianz Arena a week Tuesday.

Jupp Heynckes will want a sizable lead to take to Turkey for the second leg at the Vodafone Arena Istanbul on March 14.

