Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looking stressed in a past game [Photo: Courtesy]

English Champions Chelsea traveled to Viacarage Road filled with of hopes of closing the gap on second-placed Manchester United. Jose Mourinho had just been stung by a rare a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley Stadium. Boasting of incredible head-to-head record over the premier league outfit; Antonio Conte’s men got into the pitch but were surprized by their own unforgettable woeful display.

Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko was slapped with a yellow card then a controversial straight red card followed whisking him off the pitch.

Chelsea found themselves behind after conceding a penalty and were fortunate to have pulled a goal back past the hour mark, through Eden Hazard. However, Hazard’s strike proved to be a spoiler as the host responded with three quick goals, thumping Chelsea 4-1, handing them the worst defeat of the season. This was coming exactly after 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth infront of their fans at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte held his chin and coiled in a calm mood as he watched helplessly. His agitational self was replaced by benevolent ‘gentleman’ look of a man awaiting his fate. However, the Italian later went to the press to concede his team selection errors, and later gave an assurance that he was not considering quitting.

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped 4 goals past and ammased three points. Nonetheless, these two sides are looking completely different though they are joined by similar fate. Both of them are wounded and are seeking redemption as soon as possible.

West Bromwich Albion are looking for their first win since August 2017. After posting bad results in a shambolic run of form; the Baggies are squarely in the relegation battle with only 20 points.

Chelsea on the other hand have only won two out of 10 games since the year began. Antonio Conte is desperate for answers at the back and upfront. The champions have leaked a total of seven goals in the past two fixtures and have only scored one goal.

Jinx

With Antonio Conte’s future loosely hanging on a thread, Chelsea players could be determined to fight for their course and their coach tonight. But the jinx associated with the Baggies could provide more worries than the matchday. Some Chelsea coaches have been in the past dismissed after being defeated by the Baggies.

Former Tootenham Hotspurs boss Andre Villas Boas and former Chelsea midfielder Roberto De Matteo are some of the managers that fell to ‘Baggies curse.’

Team news

Chelsea are missing a host of players due injuries and suspension. Under fire midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is on a two-game suspension after being shown a red card against Watford. Other absentees are striker Alvaro Morata, defender Andreas Cristensen and Willian who remain doubtful for this game.

Prediction: Both teams are in a tight situation but Chelsea has the upper hand to win this game. Both teams have the ability to score in this game.