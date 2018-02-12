Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 12th 2018 at 15:13
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looking stressed in a past game [Photo: Courtesy]

English Champions Chelsea traveled to Viacarage Road filled with of hopes of closing the gap on second-placed Manchester United. Jose Mourinho had just been stung by a rare a 2-0  loss to Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley Stadium. Boasting of incredible head-to-head record over the premier league outfit; Antonio Conte’s men got into the pitch but were surprized by their own unforgettable woeful display.

Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko was slapped with a yellow card then a controversial straight red card followed whisking him off the pitch.

Chelsea found themselves behind after conceding a penalty and were fortunate to have pulled a goal back past the hour mark, through Eden Hazard. However, Hazard’s strike proved to be a spoiler as the host responded with three quick goals, thumping Chelsea 4-1, handing them the worst defeat of the season. This was coming exactly after 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth infront of their fans at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte held his chin and coiled in a calm mood as he watched helplessly. His agitational self was replaced by benevolent ‘gentleman’ look of a man awaiting his fate. However, the Italian later went to the press to concede his team selection errors, and later gave an assurance that he was not considering quitting.

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped  4 goals past and ammased three points. Nonetheless, these two sides are looking completely different though they are joined by similar fate. Both of them are wounded and  are seeking redemption as soon as possible.

West Bromwich Albion are looking for their first win since August 2017. After posting bad results in a shambolic run of form; the Baggies are squarely in the relegation battle with only 20 points.

Chelsea on the other hand have only won two out of 10 games since the year began. Antonio Conte is desperate for answers at the back and upfront. The champions have leaked a total of seven goals in the past two fixtures and have only scored one goal.

Jinx

With Antonio Conte’s future loosely hanging on a thread, Chelsea players could be determined to fight for their course and their coach tonight. But the jinx associated with the Baggies could provide more worries than the matchday. Some Chelsea coaches have been in the past dismissed after being defeated by the Baggies.

Former Tootenham Hotspurs boss Andre Villas Boas and  former Chelsea midfielder Roberto De Matteo are some of the managers that fell to ‘Baggies curse.’

Team news

Chelsea are missing a host of players due injuries and suspension. Under fire midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is on a two-game suspension after being shown a red card against Watford. Other absentees are striker Alvaro Morata, defender Andreas Cristensen and Willian who remain doubtful for this game.

Prediction: Both teams are in a tight situation but Chelsea has the upper hand to win this game. Both teams have the ability to score in this game.

 

CHELSEA ANTONIO CONTE CURSE WEST BROM ALBION TEAM NEWS
Next Story
Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss
RELATED STORIES
Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss
Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players
Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped 4 goals past and ammased three points.

Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss

Alexis Sanchez has revealed Lionel Messi cried after Chelsea eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in 2012.

Arsenal legend blames Man United rising star for Paul Pogba's pathetic form

Paul Pogba is struggling to find his best form at the base of Manchester United's midfield of late - according to Martin Keown, it's down to Lingard

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

More Stories
Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped 4 goals past and ammased three points.

Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss

Alexis Sanchez has revealed Lionel Messi cried after Chelsea eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in 2012.

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Mourinho fumes against defenders, defends Pogba after a loss to Newcastle

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

Madagascar side happy with away goal advantage.

KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker and Posta Rangers drew 0-0 yesterday at Ruaraka as Mathare United came from behind to defeat Nzoia Sugar

Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

Bayern Munich’s veteran winger Franck Ribery has opened up about his tough upbringing and the heartbreaking story behind his facial scars.

Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

Mario Balotelli booked for reporting racist abuse to referee

Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

Liverpool closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory at relegation-haunted Southampton on Sunday.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega