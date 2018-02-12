Alexis Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss

Alexis Sanchez (L) and Lionel Messi (R) while playing for Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Nearly one month after completing a transfer to Manchester United from rivals Arsenal, the Chilean forward has opened up about his experience at the dressing in Barcelona and Lionel Messi’s mentality for the game.

Alexis Sanchez has revealed Lionel Messi cried after Chelsea eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in 2012.

Messi played against Chelsea in both legs where Barcelona lost to Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, before drawing 2-2 against 10 man Chelsea at Camp Nou.

Sanchez became part of a crazy moment of the game when the then Chelsea captain knocked him to the ground with his knees attracting a dismissal for the former English defender.

The Chilean revisited moments at Camp Nou, lauding Messi for his hard work and determinantion to be a winner.

Sanchez insists winning meant that much to Messi that failure to reach the final six years ago left him in tears.

"You might cry during a game if you lose a final," Sanchez told Sky Sports. "That's all part of football. In the Barcelona dressing room after the Chelsea game, I saw Leo cry.

"That's because players demand so much from themselves. People don't see that."

Sanchez has failed to win the big one in Europe so far, but will hope he has his best chance yet after joining the Red Devils last month, with Sevilla their opponents in the last 16.

Despite his success in the European game since joining Udinese from Cobreloa in 2006, Sanchez remains aware of where he has come from.

"I think football saves many people," Sanchez reflected.

 The Argentinian takes on the Blues again next week in the first leg of their last 16 tie with a series of classic match-ups over the years.

Barcelona has been on great form. A case in point is where they have staged impressive performances in La Liga establishing a huge margin for other teams. Englissh defending champions Chelsea have on the other hand been struggling from series of draws and defeats. The latest of them are back-toback defeats by Bournemouth and  Watford which has left the plight of the manager, Antonio Conte in uncertainty.

They welcome West Brom to Stamford Bridge tonight-a match that can make or break their Uefa Champions League qualification hopes.

 

