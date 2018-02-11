View the Latest EPL standings: 2017-18 Premier League Table

By Odero Charles Sunday, February 11th 2018 at 21:34

 

Former Man City star Mario Balotelli caught up in racist storm
View the Latest Premier League table 2017/2018 Season
Arsenal fans want summer signing included in Aubameyang deal
Latest EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings
Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

Liverpool closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory at relegation-haunted Southampton on Sunday.

We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

after Manchester United suffered a first loss to Newcastle United for five years at St James' Park in the Premier

Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

Matt Ritchie condemned Manchester United to a shock 1-0 defeat at struggling Newcastle, while Huddersfield climbed out of the relegation zone after a

Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

View the Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

Former Man City star Mario Balotelli caught up in racist storm

Mario Balotelli may have fallen a victim of the latest racial abuse after the Italian was booked in a French League 1 match.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Kane bites Arsenal, reminds Wenger of the player he 'rejected'

Harry Kane tormented Arsenal again as the Tottenham striker’s clinical finish sealed a 1-0 win in the north London derby at Wembley yesterday

Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

AFC Leopards will be hoping to keep a clean sheet and possibly secure a big win when they take on Madagascar side Fosa Juniors in a CAF Confederations

Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

Ade scores his first goal on return to K’Ogalo with Ivory Coast striker Guikan also on target.

KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

Bandari battled to a barren draw against Chemelil in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club yesterday.

Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a Premier League top-four finish remained his priority after Arse

  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega