Ex-Manchester United star dies aged 36

77

The midfielder passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer

Ex-Manchester United and Celtic star Liam Miller has died at the age of 36 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Miller made his Celtic debut in 2000, but made his name by scoring twice in the Champions League in the 2003-2004 season which attracted United's interest.

Celtic were among a number of Miller's former clubs to pay tribute to the midfielder.

"Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time," Celtic said on Twitter.

United also posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, which read: "Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Former United midfielder David Beckham also posted on Instagram: 'Our thoughts are with Liam’s family .. Rest In Peace'.

Former team-mate Ferdinand added: 'Waking up to the news that my old @ManUtd teammate Liam Miller has passed away. Such tragic news... my thoughts go out to his family!'

Miller ended his career in the United States in 2016, having also played for Sunderland in the Premier League and Hibernian in Scotland.