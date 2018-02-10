Former Manchester United star got so upset by memes about him he had to see a psychologist

By Mirror Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 13:20
Di Maria [Photo: Courtesy]

He’s played for some of the world's biggest clubs in cauldrons of atmosphere such as the Bernabeu and Old Trafford.

Global superstar Angel Di Maria has seen it all in a career that has seen him turn out for European giants and gain 92 caps for his country, Argentina.

But even a footballer on hundreds of thousands a week can have fears and doubts - especially when your side isn't doing well.

In revealing interview in his homeland the 29-year-old has revealed just how bad it got as Argentina just managed to scrape through their World Cup qualifying group to reach Russia 2018.

Di Maria flopped during his time at Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

In fact he said he considering quitting international football and had to see a psychologist due to the hateful memes made about him and his team-mates.

The winger told Tyc Sport: "The memes to the players of the national team hurt us a lot, and it makes you think a lot.

"If you think about leaving it (the national team), it's because of that, because you see the family suffer."

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Argentina are giants of the world game, but Jorge Sampaoli's side left it until the last match to get to Russia - and their fans were not happy.

"To me it helped me a lot psychologist, to talk, to unburden," he added. "Thanks to that I learned that behind a computer or cell phone is easy to laugh. My head is fine now.

PSG star Di Maria celebrates after scoring [Photo: Courtesy]

"In the World Cup we are at the level of Germany and Spain in name but we have to prove it with our play."

He's not the only footballer who needed a psychologist to help him get over.

Last month Ryan Giggs revealed he needed counselling to cope with the psychological impact of leaving Manchester United.

The Old Trafford legend spent 24 years at the club as a player and another two years coaching before leaving in July 2016 when Jose Mourinho took charge.

Giggs admits he feared he had become institutionalised at United when he departed.

He said: “I saw a psychologist when I left United because I had been straight from school into being an apprentice.

“It was the same thing every day, going into Manchester United with a structure, and that was no longer going to be the case.

Angel Di Maria was driven to see a psychologist [Photo: Courtesy]

“I was about to start a new chapter where some of my days I wouldn’t be doing anything. I sought someone’s help regarding that and it was just about managing your week or day.

“I had never needed a psychologist while I was playing. But it was little things. You don’t just go to the gym around the corner.

“It helped because I was going into the unknown. It opens your eyes because there is a big old world out there other than football."

 

MANCHESTER UNITED MEMES PSYCHOLOGIST ANGEL DI MARIA
Next Story
Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon
RELATED STORIES
Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle
[PHOTOS] Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg explain the Munich air disaster
Arsenal defender claims Arsene Wenger blocked move to Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

City visit Arsenal next, Leicester host Stoke

Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

Ex-Manchester United star has died at the age of 36 after a

Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

Harry Kane tormented Arsenal again as the Tottenham striker's clinical finish sealed a 1-0 win in the north London derby at Wembley on Saturday.

View betting tips for today's games

View betting tips for today's games

Antonio Conte reveals Alvaro Morata could be out for the rest of the season

Antonio Conte admits he has no idea when Alvaro Morata will be fit - and fears he could miss the rest of the season.

Former Manchester United star got so upset by memes about him he had to see a psychologist

Former Manchester United star got upset by memes about him that he had to see a psychologist

More Stories
Former Manchester United star got so upset by memes about him he had to see a psychologist

Former Manchester United star got upset by memes about him that he had to see a psychologist

Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

PSG and Toulouse clash in doubt due to violent protests

PSG clash against Toulouse in doubt due to violent protests

PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders

Man United completing a deal for Brazilian Monaco midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Monaco star Fabinho

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign Neymar

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign superb Neymar from PSG

Manchester United star facing trial over involvement in match fixing

Manchester United star facing trial over involvement in match fixing scandal

Former Liverpool star wants to become president of Senegal

Former Liverpool star eyes a career in politics with ambition to become president of Senegal

[PHOTOS] Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg explain the Munich air disaster

1958 Munich air crash survivors Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg opened their hearts on the event

Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba