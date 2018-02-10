Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

By Elizabeth Mburugu Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 00:12
Kenya's Batsman and Wicket-Keeper Irfan Karim (left) and Dhiren Gondaria during quadrangular Cricket Tournament match against Saudi Arabia at Nairobi Gymkana on Wednesday, Sept 28, 2016. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

Kenya suffered a humiliating 218 runs loss to United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division Two in Namibia.

The national men team which is seeking to qualify for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers next month in Zimbabwe were a no show as they crumbled with both the bat and the ball on Thursday.

Despite being the top ranked team in the tournament, the Kenyans failed to show their worth and were duly punished and bowled out for a paltry 91 runs in 32.4 overs.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Kenyans had a bad day in office failing to restrict their opponents who scored runs at will.

UAE openers captain Rohan Mustafa and Ashfaq Ahmed as well as Rameez Shahzad smashed half tons each as they led their side to an impressive 309 for eight in their innings.

The Kenyans seemed to lack a game plan as they applied all tricks in the book to break Mustafa and Ahmed’s solid first wicket partnership.  

The duo took charge of the game scoring runs at will and by the time Dhiren Gondaria got Ashfaq, the two had surpassed the century mark putting their score at 133 for the loss of one wicket. Ashfaq had hit seven fours and four sixes for an impressive 73 off 53 deliveries.

Mustafa on the other hand smashed ten boundaries and was boasting of 73 runs off 94 balls at the time of his dismissal after 17.3 overs.

It was veteran Collins Obuya who trapped him leg before for a score of 194 for three in 30.5 overs.

Ghulam Shabber who was hoping to form second wicket partnership with Mustafa did not last long and was bowled out by Shem Ngoche.

Shahzad’s 85 combined with Muhammad Usman’s 46(38) to ensure UAE set an unattainable 310 for Kenya who could not even reach a ton mark in their innings.

Nelson Odhiambo and Obuya were outstanding for Kenya taking two wickets each while Ngoche took one. 

In their innings the Kenyans failed to rise to the occasion and made it easy for the opponent to secure victory.

Rushab Patel (17), Obanda (15), Nelson (14) and Irfan Karim (11) were only Kenyans on double digit figures.

KENYA BATSMAN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET COUNCIL
Next Story
Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award
RELATED STORIES
Kenyans eye victory in Namibia
U19 Cricket World Cup: Kenya to play Sri Lanka in Plate contest
New Zealand thrash Kenya
LATEST STORIES
Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Stephen Kiprotich, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018

6 things noticed from Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

Arsenal face Spurs on Saturday in what will be something of a showpiece North London Derby at Wembley.

Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

Achesa: From boxer to Sports CS

The vetting of Sports and Heritage Cabinet nominee Rashid Achesa was like no other.

Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

Equatorial Guinea side Leones Vegetarianos face KPL champs in Machakos.

Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

More Stories
Kenyans eye victory in Namibia

Kenya face United Arab Emirates in the opening match today as they chase a slot in next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

U19 Cricket World Cup: Kenya to play Sri Lanka in Plate contest

A see-sawing first-innings contest between West Indies and Kenya yesterday ended with the Full Member side decidedly on

New Zealand thrash Kenya

New Zealand thrash Kenya

Kenya chase first victory: After shaky start, Kenyans face a side that defeated defending champs

Youngsters seek to bounce back to winning ways against hosts New Zealand.

Cricket: Coach Kamande takes positives from U19 World Cup spanking

After 16-year absence from world stage, Kenya finds going tough against giants South Africa.

Kenya’s uphill task against SA: Coach has high hopes ahead of tomorrow’s opener

National squad returns to the global showpiece after 16-year absence

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • 6 things noticed from Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba