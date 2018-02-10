Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

77

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

Kenya suffered a humiliating 218 runs loss to United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division Two in Namibia.

The national men team which is seeking to qualify for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers next month in Zimbabwe were a no show as they crumbled with both the bat and the ball on Thursday.

Despite being the top ranked team in the tournament, the Kenyans failed to show their worth and were duly punished and bowled out for a paltry 91 runs in 32.4 overs.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Kenyans had a bad day in office failing to restrict their opponents who scored runs at will.

UAE openers captain Rohan Mustafa and Ashfaq Ahmed as well as Rameez Shahzad smashed half tons each as they led their side to an impressive 309 for eight in their innings.

The Kenyans seemed to lack a game plan as they applied all tricks in the book to break Mustafa and Ahmed’s solid first wicket partnership.

The duo took charge of the game scoring runs at will and by the time Dhiren Gondaria got Ashfaq, the two had surpassed the century mark putting their score at 133 for the loss of one wicket. Ashfaq had hit seven fours and four sixes for an impressive 73 off 53 deliveries.

Mustafa on the other hand smashed ten boundaries and was boasting of 73 runs off 94 balls at the time of his dismissal after 17.3 overs.

It was veteran Collins Obuya who trapped him leg before for a score of 194 for three in 30.5 overs.

Ghulam Shabber who was hoping to form second wicket partnership with Mustafa did not last long and was bowled out by Shem Ngoche.

Shahzad’s 85 combined with Muhammad Usman’s 46(38) to ensure UAE set an unattainable 310 for Kenya who could not even reach a ton mark in their innings.

Nelson Odhiambo and Obuya were outstanding for Kenya taking two wickets each while Ngoche took one.

In their innings the Kenyans failed to rise to the occasion and made it easy for the opponent to secure victory.

Rushab Patel (17), Obanda (15), Nelson (14) and Irfan Karim (11) were only Kenyans on double digit figures.