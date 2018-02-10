Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

By Game Yetu Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 00:01
APA cross country Egerton University Vice Chancellor Prof Rose Mwonya receives a sponsorship cheque from Nakuru Branch Manager at APA Insurance Meena Shah for the fifth Mau-Egerton University Cross Country slated for February 10, 2018. This is the fifth consecutive year the company is sponsoring the cross country, which raises funds for rehabilitation of Mau ecosystem and Njoro River.

This year’s edition of the Mau-Egerton University Cross Country sponsored by APA Apollo is on today.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the company has sponsored the cross country, which was created to raise funds for rehabilitation of the Mau ecosystem and Njoro River.

“We are committed to protecting and conserving the environment. Our objective is to plant and maintain at least 1,000 trees every year,” said Nakuru Branch Manager at APA Insurance Meena Shah when she presented the sponsorship cheque to Egerton University Vice Chancellor Prof Rose Mwonya.

elsewhere

Nakuru race for game reserve

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism. The road race to held at Mount Longonot in August will cut across Hells Gate National Park according to Nakuru County Executive for Tourism and Trade Peter Ketienye. The game reserves include Lake Nakuru National Park, Lake Naivasha and Mount Longonot. “We want to practice sports tourism by conducting and hosting activities in our game reserves throughout the county,“ Ketienye told reporters in a ceremonial tee-off of the third round of Barclays Bank of Kenya Golf Championships yesterday. [Ben Ahenda]

APA CROSS COUNTRY EGERTON UNIVERSITY VICE CHANCELLOR PROF ROSE
Next Story
Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

Equatorial Guinea side Leones Vegetarianos face KPL champs in Machakos.

Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

More Stories
Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Do-or-die battle on the cards

Kamworor and Rungaru to size each other up at Uhuru Gardens

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

32 Russians appeal Pyeongchang exclusion to CAS

Thirty-two Russian athletes appealed their Pyeongchang Olympics exclusion by the International Olympic Committee over a doping scandal.

Athletics: Emmanuel Korir breaks African Indoor record

Kenyan sensation Emmanuel Korir announced himself on his return, breaking the African Indoor record in the 800m at the NYRR Millrose Game in New York

Russian athletes not yet off the hook, says IOC

International Olympics Committee, IOC, has opposed the quest to admit the 15 banned Russian athletes into the Olympic Winter Games.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba