Con-men strike days after Gordon Ogada pocketed Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot

By Odero Charles Friday, February 9th 2018 at 23:50
Gordon Paul Ogada, the newest multi-millionaire in Kenya

Gordon Ogada Paul became famous overnight after scooping a whopping Sh230,742,881 — being the highest in the history of betting in Kenya.

The 35-year old man, who resides in Kibra estate, used Sh100 to correctly predict 17 match outcomes — 16 of which were played in the field while one, the 11th game — which was postponed, favoured him following a televised draw conducted by SportPesa on Tuesday.

Before Millions: Gordon Ogada [Photo: Courtesy]

However, his publicity has brought in over a million readers to Game Yetu website and has since been shared over a million times across social networks.

But it seems that people who are jealous with the attention he is getting from the media are using his name to set up fake accounts on Facebook.

The Mega Jackpot winner's original Facebook page was last updated nine years ago, so far, three public pages have been set up using pictures harvested from his unveiling ceremony held at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi.

The Mega Jackpot winner original Facebook page

These new fake Facebook accounts are populated with fictitious betting content in order to swindled thousands of unsuspecting members of the public of their money.

The persons behind the scheme send unsolicited messages to gamblers claiming that they can help them get rich through betting.

They then fleece their money, under the impression that they are going to win.

One of the fake pages uses Ogada’s photos to convince Facebook users to follow his telegram link to enable them get accurately analysis of  games and save their money.

Below the writing on this post, a picture of a bet slip was posted:

Another page was set up only 16 hours ago, around seven hours after he was unveiled.

Another con artist in Nairobi, according to a location on one of his posts, set up a page using Ogada's name with a job status that read, "Started new job at Sportpesa".

He posted Ogada and Abisai photo as his Facebook profile and glamour pictures of sportpesa mid-week jackpot banner.

Several users have taken to Facebook to shame the profiles, and alert others about the scam.

Gordon, who also has a residence in Mombasa, now becomes the winner of the biggest Jackpot ever after another young man Samuel Abisai grabbed more than Kshs 221 million last year. Abisai was also present as a guest and a member of SportPesa family, to witness the biggest moment for the newest millionaire in town.

GORDON OGADA PAUL FACEBOOK
Next Story
Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking
RELATED STORIES
The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!
LATEST STORIES
Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

Conte not considering Chelsea axe

Antonio Conte says he has not even considered the possibility of leaving Premier League champions Chelsea despite the increasing speculation over his

More Stories
Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

Conte not considering Chelsea axe

Antonio Conte says he has not even considered the possibility of leaving Premier League champions Chelsea despite the increasing speculation over his

Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

2:30pm Arrival of fans, 3:30pm 5:30pm watching Tottenham Vs Arsenal as we have mbuzi choma 5:30pm - 12:00am Drinks Time

Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA

West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA

Swansea skipper Rangel faces surgery for abductor problem

Swansea skipper Rangel faces surgery for abductor problem

Tottenham vs Arsenal derby

Victory for Spurs would put them seven points clear of their rivals

Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Manchester United 'blame' Trump for losses

How Donald Trump cost Manchester United £48.8m

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Kenya ready to host the World Cup

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba