Con-men strike days after Gordon Ogada pocketed Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot

Gordon Paul Ogada, the newest multi-millionaire in Kenya

Gordon Ogada Paul became famous overnight after scooping a whopping Sh230,742,881 — being the highest in the history of betting in Kenya.

The 35-year old man, who resides in Kibra estate, used Sh100 to correctly predict 17 match outcomes — 16 of which were played in the field while one, the 11th game — which was postponed, favoured him following a televised draw conducted by SportPesa on Tuesday. Before Millions: Gordon Ogada [Photo: Courtesy]

However, his publicity has brought in over a million readers to Game Yetu website and has since been shared over a million times across social networks.

But it seems that people who are jealous with the attention he is getting from the media are using his name to set up fake accounts on Facebook.

The Mega Jackpot winner's original Facebook page was last updated nine years ago, so far, three public pages have been set up using pictures harvested from his unveiling ceremony held at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi. The Mega Jackpot winner original Facebook page

These new fake Facebook accounts are populated with fictitious betting content in order to swindled thousands of unsuspecting members of the public of their money.

The persons behind the scheme send unsolicited messages to gamblers claiming that they can help them get rich through betting.

They then fleece their money, under the impression that they are going to win.

One of the fake pages uses Ogada’s photos to convince Facebook users to follow his telegram link to enable them get accurately analysis of games and save their money.

Below the writing on this post, a picture of a bet slip was posted:

Another page was set up only 16 hours ago, around seven hours after he was unveiled.

Another con artist in Nairobi, according to a location on one of his posts, set up a page using Ogada's name with a job status that read, "Started new job at Sportpesa".

He posted Ogada and Abisai photo as his Facebook profile and glamour pictures of sportpesa mid-week jackpot banner.

Several users have taken to Facebook to shame the profiles, and alert others about the scam.

Gordon, who also has a residence in Mombasa, now becomes the winner of the biggest Jackpot ever after another young man Samuel Abisai grabbed more than Kshs 221 million last year. Abisai was also present as a guest and a member of SportPesa family, to witness the biggest moment for the newest millionaire in town.