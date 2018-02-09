Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

By Robin Toskin Friday, February 9th 2018 at 18:42
Tottenham's Victor Wanyama scores their first goal against Liverpool. Reuters

Social media in meltdown with some fans feeling he should have saved the shot for Arsenal this Saturday.

Victor Wanyama’s rocket goal against Liverpool on Sunday night sent Kenyan social media into a meltdown with a growing legion of Tottenham Hotspur fans vowing to slaughter five goats on Saturday in celebrate the feat.

The Kenyan captain replaced Belgian Moussa Dembele in the 79th minute at Anfield and 60 seconds later with his second touch of the ball, he hauled Spurs level with a thunderbolt to the top right corner of goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Mbuzi Choma with Kachumbari and Ugali.
 

Soon after social media was on the overdrive with Prathamesh Shende writing: “Bruh no one was stopping that even if you had hit it from Kenya!”

Layton @Bag00t5 wrote: “He’s the Kenyan, the mighty Kenyan oh Victor Wanyama.”

Niall McCloskey @Niallsuarez: “God dam it @VictorWanyama I'm a Celtic and Liverpool fan........could you not have waited until arsenal next week.”

Daetwan Williams @TheRealDaetwan posed: “Killer strike though! Does your foot hurt?”

@tonynjue was torn between celebrating the fierce strike saying: “Confused! Whether I should be disappointed you scored against my team OR whether I should be happy for you since you are blood +254. It’s gonna be a long Monday.”

The midfield enforcer himself said: “Disappointed not to get all 3 points but pleased to have scored!”

The Spurs players celebrating Wanyama's goal against Liverpool.

A growing legion of Tottenham fans in Kenya have announced they will have a goat eating session on Saturday at Nairobi’s South B shopping centre from 3pm to celebrate Wanyama’s recovery from injury and his thunderbolt against Liverpool.

 “It is a cause for celebration no doubt. We will slaughter five goats and have plenty of drinks to toast to Victor’s recovery and the stunning goal,” said Francis Mutua.

2:30pm-3:30pm Arrival of fans

 3:30pm -5:30pm watching Tottenham Vs Arsenal as we have mbuzi choma

 5:30pm - 12:00am Drinks Time

12:00am Fans can leave at their pleasure

“Victor makes us so proud and forget about our troubles. Our prayers for him to recover from the injury that kept out for several weeks has been answered. There will be a carnival at South Gate Building at BigVic Playstation,” Mutua said.

In December Tottenham Supporters’ Club in Kenya took to the streets to give their support and well wishes to then stricken defensive midfielder.

Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted they had missed Wanyama’s steel in midfield and he has since eased him back into the team.

And yesterday, the Argentine described Wanyama’s goal as 'fantastic' while his teammate Harry Kane terming it as a ‘wonder strike’.

"It was a fantastic goal - it was the plan, no! - I am so happy because he helps the team to achieve one point," Pochettino told the media.

