Last calendar-year CAF club season

By AFP Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 13:11
Gor Mahia FC during KPL match against Nakumatt FC at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County on Feb 3, 2018. They are to take part in the coming CAF Champions League games [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The 2018 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions, which begin this weekend, will be the last staged between February and December.

From next year, they are scheduled to kick off in September and end the following May, bringing the dates in line with many African domestic seasons.

Countries with a September/May season include Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia, whose clubs are among the strongest in the continent.

Between the February/December 2018 and September 2019/May 2020 seasons there will be a one-off December/May edition covering 2019.

The leading club competition -- the African Cup of Champions Clubs until renamed the CAF Champions League in 1997 -- has been played annually for 53 years.

CAF ditched the African Cup Winners Cup and CAF Cup competitions after the 2003 finals and introduced the second-tier Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the Europa League.

National league winners, and runners-up from the top 12 ranked nations based on results over five years, qualify for the Champions League.

Confederation Cup elimination rounds are confined to third and fourth-place league finishers and national cup winners, with rare exceptions.

A play-off round follows with the 16 Confederation Cup survivors facing Champions League last-32 losers for group places.

Champions League winners pocket $2.5 million (about two million euros) and Confederation Cup title-holders receive $1.25 million.

DATES

CAF Champions League

Preliminary round: Feb 9-11 and 20-21; first round: Mar 6-7 and 16-18; groups: May 4-6 and 15-16, July 17-18 and 27-29, Aug 17-19 and 28-29; quarter-finals: Sept 14-16 and 21-23; semi-finals: Oct 2-3 and 23-24; final: Nov 2-4 and 9-11

CAF Confederation Cup

Preliminary round: Feb 9-11 and 20-21; first round: Mar 6-7 and 16-18; play-offs: Apr 6-8 and 17-18; groups: May 4-6 and 15-16, July 17-18 and 27-29, Aug 17-19 and 28-29; quarter-finals: Sept 14-16 and 21-23; semi-finals: Oct 2-3 and 23-24; final: Nov 23-25 and 30-Dec 2

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CAF CONFEDERATION CUP 2018 CALENDAR YEAR
Next Story
Hazard beats Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to prestigious award
RELATED STORIES
Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award; Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the year
major changes in school sports calendar of events
Brazil's road to redemption faces threats from Euro teams in Russia
LATEST STORIES
Tottenham vs Arsenal derby

Victory for Spurs would put them seven points clear of their rivals

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Manchester United 'blame' Trump for losses

How Donald Trump cost Manchester United £48.8m

PSG and Toulouse clash in doubt due to violent protests

PSG clash against Toulouse in doubt due to violent protests

CAS rejects appeals of 13 Russians on eve of Olympics

More Stories
Kenya’s Simader is among unlikely Olympic heroes

Austrian-based youngster will be flying Kenya’s flag in South Korea

CAF championship calendar-year changed

2018 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions, which begin this weekend, will be the last staged between February and December.

Hazard beats Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to prestigious award

Eden Hazard has pipped Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win the prestigious Best Belgian player in Foreign League award

Who will win the next mega jackpot? Here is a clue

Gordon Paul Ogada had just won Shs 230,742,881 SportPesa mega jackpot after getting all his 17 betting entries right.

Slumdog millionaire? Kibera man wins big

Joy sweeps a city shanty as Paul Ogada is declared winner of the SportPesa Sh230 million jackpot

Kibera man dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque

Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot winner arrives in style to pick up his cheque

“I lost my parents 20 years ago, I thank Wanyama for saving my bet in Liverpool -Tottenham draw,” says SportPesa jackpot winner

As Wanyama gripped the headlines, his right foot had just blessed one Gordon Paul Ogada, a would-be KShs 230,742,881 SportPesa jackpot winner.

SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner, Kibera man

Kenya’s betting firm SportPesa have unveiled the winner of Mega Jackpot Shs 230 Million Gordon Paul Ogada this afternoon.

Samuel Abisai welcomes new jackpot winner, worth Shs 230Million

Kenya’s betting firm Sportpesa has rolled out a treat for the new Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Ogada Paul, who bagged Shs 230 Million early this week.

Why Man United may pull a surprise and win Champions League

Man United have the squad depth to cope with the demands of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Man United stars involved in reciting poem to remember Munich air crash victims 60 years on

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Pique in trouble over offensive celebration against Espanyol

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba