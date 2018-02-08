Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

By JONATHAN KOMEN Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 00:00
Genzebe Dibaba (L) of Ethiopia and Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenia compete in the women's 1500m semi-final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The IAAF World Indoor Tour heads to the Spanish capital tonight for the Madrid Indoor Meeting, the third stop of the six series after exciting meetings in Karlsruhe and Dusseldorf.

Former world junior 800m silver medalist Winny Chebet and Bethwel Birgen, who bagged the 2017 overall win in the six meetings, competed in the opening leg of the IAAF 2018 Indoor Tour in Karlsruhe, on Friday.

Birgen, a 7:32.48 runner outdoors, has battled perennial 1500m rival Silas Kiplagat and Edwin Soi, the Olympic 5000m bronze medalist in 2008, who’s still looking to return close to the form that propelled him to world indoor bronze over this distance six years ago.

Ethiopia’s world 1,500m record holder Genzebe Dibaba showed in Karlsruhe last Friday that she is in top form as she came relatively close to her world indoor 1,500m record of 3:55.17 by clocking 3:57.45. But after falling short in her world indoor 1,000m record bid in the altitude of Madrid last year, the Ethiopian has decided not to chase records at this year’s meeting.

Classy line up

Instead, her goal in the 1,500m in Madrid will be to simply win against a quality field that includes Germany’s European indoor silver medalist Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who finished runner-up to Dibaba in Karlsruhe in a PB of 4:04:00. 2014 world indoor silver medallist Axumawit Embaye of Ethiopia and Poland’s European champion Angelika Cichocka should also be a factor.

But some of the more in-form athletes will assault the world leading performances in their respective events and the local crowd will be delighted to witness some of the top Spaniards fighting for victory against high quality fields.

Tomas Stanek highlighted the Dusseldorf meeting on Tuesday with a huge 22.17m heave, a massive personal best for the 26-year-old Czech thrower to extend his leadership on this season’s list.

The European indoor silver medalist will have to tackle Konrad Bukowiecki, the man who finished ahead of Stanek in Belgrade last year. The Polish prodigy boasts a season’s best of 21.23m while Croatia’s Stipe Zunic set a PB of 21.13m in Dusseldorf. USA’s two-time world indoor champion Ryan Whiting is rounding into form with each competition this year and improved to 20.23m in Dusseldorf.

Two-time world champion Maria Lasitskene is enjoying a fantastic indoor season. The 25-year-old has won all five of her outings so far, topped by a world-leading 2.04m in Volgograd. Her main opponents in Madrid will be Bulgaria’s Olympic silver medallist Mirela Demireva, world U20 champion Michaela Hruba of the Czech Republic, Britain’s world and Olympic finalist Morgan Lake and Germany’s 2016 World Indoor Tour winner Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch.

The men’s 400m should be one of the main highlights, largely thanks to the presence of two-time world indoor and three-time European indoor champion Pavel Maslak.

The Czech star has still to make his debut over the distance this indoor campaign but clocked 32.52 for 300m a fortnight ago in Ostrava and so he seems ready to run fast on Thursday. The 26-year-old will have to be at his best as in-form Spaniard Óscar Husillos will also be in attendance.

The 24-year-old smashed the national indoor 300m record last month with a world-leading 32.39 – making him the second-fastest European in history at the distance behind Maslak – and should run close to his national indoor 400m record of 45.92 tonight in his first race this year. Also watch out for 2012 Olympic silver medallist Lugelin Santos.

IAAF WORLD INDOOR TOUR MADRID INDOOR MEETING KARLSRUHE AND DUSSELDORF
Next Story
Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney
LATEST STORIES
PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders

Man United completing a deal for Brazilian Monaco midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Monaco star Fabinho

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign Neymar

Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign superb Neymar from PSG

Tottenham to play at ‘worst pitch in England’ against Rochdale in FA Cup, Pochetino reacts

Tottenham set up a fifth round trip to Rochdale and boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed their first tie against Newport would be ideal preparation.

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

More Stories
Do-or-die battle on the cards

Kamworor and Rungaru to size each other up at Uhuru Gardens

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

32 Russians appeal Pyeongchang exclusion to CAS

Thirty-two Russian athletes appealed their Pyeongchang Olympics exclusion by the International Olympic Committee over a doping scandal.

Athletics: Emmanuel Korir breaks African Indoor record

Kenyan sensation Emmanuel Korir announced himself on his return, breaking the African Indoor record in the 800m at the NYRR Millrose Game in New York

Russian athletes not yet off the hook, says IOC

International Olympics Committee, IOC, has opposed the quest to admit the 15 banned Russian athletes into the Olympic Winter Games.

Edna battle Japanese record holders: Tadese makes maiden appearance in 13.1-mile race

Kiplagat's consistency makes her favourite despite carrying slow personal best to start line.

Doping: More athletes from Russia may make it to Olympics

Thirteen Russian athletes and two coaches banned for life for doping and then controversially cleared of wrongdoing may be headed to the Pyeongchang O

2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour: Chebet, Birgen among top guns tonight

Winny Chebet and Bethwel Birgen headline Kenya’s squad at the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, the opening stop of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour tonight.

Rudisha training his daughter is the cutest photo you'll ever see

David Rudisha trains with daughter as he continues his battle to recover from an injury ahead of Commonwealth Games

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ways to increase your betting odds

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has spoken AGAIN about his heartbreaking struggles

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Continental football: Kenya’s representatives start at preliminary level against unknown clubs

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former Harambee Stars player Rishadi Shedu urges well wishers for assistance
    World Cup trophy to arrive in Kenya on February 26th 2018
    Harambee Stars Head Coach Paul Put wants more time to improve the squad
    Aliyekuwa mchezaji wa timu ya taifa Harambee Stars Rishadi Shedu auguza jeraha la mguu