Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

By Mirror Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 00:17
Richarlison cried after being substituted

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

And we're sure Richarlison is equally over the moon at the spectacular result against the Blues at Vicarage Road.

But during the match the 20-year-old was actually brought to tears when he saw his number had been called and he was forced to make way.

Sky Sports cameras followed the Brazilian to the Hornets' dug-out after he was replaced by Roberto Pereyra with 25 minutes left on the clock.

The score was 1-0 to Watford at the time, and Richarlison clearly felt he had more to offer the game, which the home side would go on to win comfortably.

After taking his seat on the bench, the 20-year-old burst into tears, and could be seen wiping his eyes in frustration.

But it seems, in hindsight, his boss Javi Gracia, who was in charge of the team for the very first time at Vicarage Road, made the right call.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil after the game, Richarlison explained why he was so distraught at having to make way.

"I was crying because I wanted to play and help by team-mate, but in the end the guy that entered the pitch did the job well so it's all okay," he said.

Pereyra netted Watford's final goal in the rout, after Eden Hazard equalised for the Blues with around ten minutes of the match still to play.

The Hornets replied instantly however through Daryl Janmaat and Gerard Deulofeu, before the Argentine put the game to bed.

