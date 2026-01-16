Railway Workers Union elects new leadership after 50 years

The newly elected General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union (K) Eric Kipkoech. [RAWU]

The Railway Workers Union (RAWU) on Friday, January 16, elected a new national leadership, ending more than five decades of stewardship by its outgoing chairman Francis O’lore.

Emmanuel Otieno won the National Chairman post, taking over from O’lore, who had served the union for more than 50 years.

The elections followed the 2026 Trade Union Elections Circular issued by the Registrar of Trade Unions (RTU).

The leadership change marks a rare transition at RAWU, which was established in 1953 and represents workers across core railway operations, outsourced services and emerging rail-related enterprises.

Eric Kipkoech was elected General Secretary, with Judith Nafula as Deputy General Secretary and Bernard Karimi as National Treasurer.

In his acceptance remarks, Kipkoech said the new team would seek engagement with the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya) (COTU-K).

“In the next few days, we shall formally write to COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli seeking his support in rebuilding this union even as we pledge to continue supporting him to lead Kenyan workers for the next five years in the forthcoming COTU-K elections,” said Kipkoech.

RAWU, an affiliate of COTU-K, has over the years advocated for job security, fair labour practices and improved working conditions as the rail sector shifts from traditional services to newer enterprises.

A statement from RTU Registrar Ann Kanake certifying the list of elected officials showed several senior committee positions remain vacant.

These include chairpersons for constitutional review, credentials and discipline, industrial relations, education and youth affairs, human resource and finance and women affairs and co-operatives and social affairs.

Other officials elected include Diko Matara as First Vice Chairman, Allan Lumbasi as Second Vice Chairman, Ezra Kandie as Assistant Secretary General and Sylvia Kibarak as Assistant National Treasurer.

John Onyango was elected National Organising Secretary, while Fiona Sereje won the Chief Trustee post.

Patrick Mulani and Japhet Shida were elected First Trustee and Second Trustee.

The officials take office effective immediately.