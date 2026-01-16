×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Railway Workers Union elects new leadership after 50 years

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 16, 2026

The newly elected General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union (K) Eric Kipkoech. [RAWU]

The Railway Workers Union (RAWU) on Friday, January 16, elected a new national leadership, ending more than five decades of stewardship by its outgoing chairman Francis O’lore.

Emmanuel Otieno won the National Chairman post, taking over from O’lore, who had served the union for more than 50 years.

The elections followed the 2026 Trade Union Elections Circular issued by the Registrar of Trade Unions (RTU).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The leadership change marks a rare transition at RAWU, which was established in 1953 and represents workers across core railway operations, outsourced services and emerging rail-related enterprises.

Eric Kipkoech was elected General Secretary, with Judith Nafula as Deputy General Secretary and Bernard Karimi as National Treasurer.

In his acceptance remarks, Kipkoech said the new team would seek engagement with the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya) (COTU-K).

“In the next few days, we shall formally write to COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli seeking his support in rebuilding this union even as we pledge to continue supporting him to lead Kenyan workers for the next five years in the forthcoming COTU-K elections,” said Kipkoech.

RAWU, an affiliate of COTU-K, has over the years advocated for job security, fair labour practices and improved working conditions as the rail sector shifts from traditional services to newer enterprises.

A statement from RTU Registrar Ann Kanake certifying the list of elected officials showed several senior committee positions remain vacant.

These include chairpersons for constitutional review, credentials and discipline, industrial relations, education and youth affairs, human resource and finance and women affairs and co-operatives and social affairs.

Other officials elected include Diko Matara as First Vice Chairman, Allan Lumbasi as Second Vice Chairman, Ezra Kandie as Assistant Secretary General and Sylvia Kibarak as Assistant National Treasurer.

John Onyango was elected National Organising Secretary, while Fiona Sereje won the Chief Trustee post.

Patrick Mulani and Japhet Shida were elected First Trustee and Second Trustee.

The officials take office effective immediately.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

New Leadership Railway Workers Union (RAWU) Eric Kipkoech
.

Latest Stories

Harambee Starlets drawn in 2026 Wafcon group of death
Harambee Starlets drawn in 2026 Wafcon group of death
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
12 mins ago
Police officer among two killed in daylight bandit ambush in Samburu East
National
By Michael Saitoti
12 mins ago
Champions GSU fight back to beat Prisons in Kenya Cup opener
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Outrage after policemen caught on CCTV brutalising Nandi residents
By Edward Kosut and David Odongo 12 mins ago
Outrage after policemen caught on CCTV brutalising Nandi residents
Ministry plans upgrade of 1,000 senior schools to national status
By Lewis Nyaundi and George Njunge 12 mins ago
Ministry plans upgrade of 1,000 senior schools to national status
Museveni takes early lead in poll as violence, tension grip Uganda
By Ndung’u Gachane and Lewis Nyaundi 12 mins ago
Museveni takes early lead in poll as violence, tension grip Uganda
Inside Richard Leakey's will: How his Sh17m estate will be shared
By Kamau Muthoni 12 mins ago
Inside Richard Leakey's will: How his Sh17m estate will be shared
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved