Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

By Gilbert Wandera Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 00:00

Robert Matano

Robert Matano, the AFC Leopards coach, is not a worried man.

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

In fact, he has urged the club's fans to rally behind the team and desist from attacking players.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Fosa Juniors of Madagascar in Bukhungu, Kakamega, Matano was concerned about recent attacks on his playing unit and said this did augur well for the team.

“We brought in 16 new players so we can build a winning team. It's unfortunate some fans do not appreciate what we have done and are attacking the team instead of supporting it," he said.

“We need time before the team picks up because the majority of first team players are new and need some time to gel.

"My plea is that the fans would give them time and rally behind them."

Matano defended former Gor Mahia midfielder Collins ‘Gatusso’ Okoth, saying he had a lot to offer.

“I know what he is capable of and that's why I signed him. Considering he has not played for more than six months, he needs time to pick up his form.

"I believe in him and the fans should do the same,” added Matano.

The coach said he believed the team would do better this season compared to the previous squad.

“Instead of pointing out mistakes, let the fans come to our matches so the club can raise money and pay players. This will motivate them to do better,” he said.

He urged fans to cheer the team at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday as they returned to continental football.

Matano said he was impressed with the team’s show last weekend despite drawing 1-1 against Posta Rangers and believed they would defeat their Madagascar opponents.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

