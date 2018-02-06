Man United fans say Jose Mourinho is responsible for shocking Chelsea form

345

[Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at Watford on Monday night has deepened the growing sense of doom around both the club and manager Antonio Conte.

The Blues had Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off at Vicarage Road, and conceded three times in the last six minutes of the game to give new manager Javi Gracia an unforgettable victory in his first home match in charge.

And while the win was crucial for the Hornets as it helped them pull further away from the relegation zone, it was what it meant for Conte and Chelsea that was impossible to ignore.

The result meant that, if you ignore penalty shootouts, the Blues have won just two of their last 10 games in all competitions dating back to the 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates on January 3.

That game came in the days after Manchester United Jose Mourinho ramped up his war of words with the Italian - who of course is sitting in a home dugout that he occupied twice himself as the Blues manager.

Mourinho called Conte "a clown", brought up the fact that he'd had a hair transplant and referred to the match-fixing allegation that blighted his time with Juventus.

And United fans feel as though those attacks have been crucial to the shocking form that Chelsea have demonstrated ever since.

A fan identified as Ryan posted: "Since the spat with Mourinho both Chelsea’s results and Conte’s meltdown have been nothing short of hilarious"

Atanasi said: "The downfall of the mighty Chelsea begun when Antonio Conte started engaging Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho in Abusing each other, instead of focusing on improving the team’s results. And that’s how Jose Mourinho, a mastermind of brain games outwitted the Poor Conte!

arealongMUFC wrote: "One thing is for certain. You don't want to play mind games with Mourinho. Here i though Wenger going to get sack first. It's been fun Conte."

And another user seemed quite surprised but not sympathetic. Angaddeep Singh posted: "Since the spat with Mourinho Chelsea’s results have gone downhill.. coincidence?"