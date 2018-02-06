Games: Hosts Kisumu Boys win hockey title

By PHILLIP ORWA Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 00:19
KENYA SECONDARY SCHOOLS TERM ONE GAMES Musingu Boys' Godwin Ngarangara (left) and Emmanuel Juma of Kisumu Boys during Kenya Secondary Schools Term One games at State House Girls on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Hosts Kisumu Boys defended their hockey title after beating Kifaru Club 2-1 during the annual Open championships over the weekend. Kisumu Boys also won the basketball title after beating Kakamega High School 59-40 in the final.

In girls’ hockey, played in a round-robin format, St Teresa’s Kibuye defended their title with nine points followed by Asumbi Teacher Training College, who had seven.

St Barnabas Girls had three points to finish third. Meanwhile, Kisumu’s Highway Secondary School won the boys’ football title after defeating Olembo 2-0 in the final. [Philip Orwa]

HOSTS KISUMU OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS KISUMU BOYS
Next Story
Badminton: Public schools to receive sports equipment
LATEST STORIES
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

More Stories
Games: Hosts Kisumu Boys win hockey title

Hosts Kisumu Boys defended their hockey title after beating Kifaru Club 2-1 during the annual Open championships over the weekend. Kisumu Boys also wo

Telkom slip, lose power: After five years of pure dominance, Telkom let go of top position

The Ghanaians have perfected their act as they take charge.

Telkom battle GRA in hair raising final: Ghanaian fans cross over Togo and Benin to enjoy action

They have eyes fixed on record 10th African title in Accra, Ghana, today.

Telkom and Ghanaian cops draw

Telkom and Ghanaian cops draw

No stopping the red-hot Telkom

No stopping the red-hot Telkom

Hockey: The unbeaten Kenyan side aims to extend form against the Ghanaians

Continental hockey giants Telkom Kenya face off with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) today in women’s Africa Cup of Club Championships (ACCC).

Hockey: Only two Ghanaian teams stand between the Kenyans and trophy

Old foes await as defending champions hunt for continental fame.

HOCKEY: Gritty Telkom stun Nigerians

Coach Jos Openda was delighted that his team had achieved their first target in the competition

Telkom target 10th title Africa title: Openda’s charges are breathing fire ahead of contest

Champions will start campaign against Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens.

Red hot police reclaim title: Cops march on to KHU crown with matches to spare

Kenya Police are the new Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bungoma stadium to be upgraded
    Kenya open golf receive more sponsorship
    Zilizala Viwajani: Ufadhili wa golf
    How to register and place a bet on Mbet