Games: Hosts Kisumu Boys win hockey title

KENYA SECONDARY SCHOOLS TERM ONE GAMES Musingu Boys' Godwin Ngarangara (left) and Emmanuel Juma of Kisumu Boys during Kenya Secondary Schools Term One games at State House Girls on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Hosts Kisumu Boys defended their hockey title after beating Kifaru Club 2-1 during the annual Open championships over the weekend. Kisumu Boys also won the basketball title after beating Kakamega High School 59-40 in the final.

In girls’ hockey, played in a round-robin format, St Teresa’s Kibuye defended their title with nine points followed by Asumbi Teacher Training College, who had seven.

St Barnabas Girls had three points to finish third. Meanwhile, Kisumu’s Highway Secondary School won the boys’ football title after defeating Olembo 2-0 in the final. [Philip Orwa]