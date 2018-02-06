Badminton: Public schools to receive sports equipment

By Gilbert Wandera Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 00:16
Mercy Joseph play Badminton at Kasarani Sports centre. (30/06/13) Photo: Jonah Onyango.

Kenya Badminton Association (KBA) has begun a programme that will see public schools receive sports equipment and training.

The programme, which aims to popularise the sport, was launched in Nairobi yesterday with Eco Bank coming on board as a partner. According to KBA secretary general Jeff Shigoli, the initiative is the brainchild of Badminton World Federation.

“The programme has been initiated by the Badminton World Federation on the premise that children should lead a healthy and active life, both in and out of school.

“Their goal is to make badminton one of the world’s most popular and accessible school sports by offering teachers access to free resources, training and equipment,” said Shigoli.

He added that the initiative aimed to provide children with a positive image of the sport through numerous opportunities “as they have fun and engage with others”.

“The programme is currently being implemented in 101 countries in partnership with continental and member associations.

“Since its launch in 2012, it has expanded significantly,” he said.

He said schools targeted in Nairobi would receive equipment, coaching support as well as training.

“We hope that from this programme, we can identify players, who will win medals for the country in coming years,” he said. [Gilbert Wandera]

