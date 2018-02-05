Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has spoken AGAIN about his heartbreaking struggles

77

Eboue gives his most heartfelt Interview

Ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has revealed that he is desperate to return to football even if it is to play in Baghdad or Pakistan.

Eboue, 34, has not played since leaving Sunderland in 2016 and a few weeks ago, the former Galatasaray player sounded the alarm and said he had thought about suicide. Eboue and Messi in action 11 years ago (Image: Getty Images Europe)

In an interview with the Canal Football Club, Emmanuel Eboué reviews his long run to hell, evoking his risk of expulsion and shame.

'All I want is to return to football once more. I still possess ability,” he told French TV show Canal:

'I would even go to places like Baghdad or Pakistan just to play football. I don't care where.

"I live with my bags already packed, as there is a chance I could be kicked out of my house.

ALSO READ: Olivier Giroud reveals who told him to quit Arsenal

"I don't have anyone by my side nowadays. I feel abandoned.

"I used to get on well with my children and my family, and now I am completely alone.

"Football is an ungrateful world. It is no longer about talent - instead it is money and business.

"It hurts me. I no longer switch on the TV when I am at home, as when I see my friends playing football I am happy for them - but deep down within myself I am in tears.

"When I got divorced I realised that there was nothing left in my bank account. I couldn't believe it.