Paul Pogba accused of lacking respect during minute’s silence

By Mirror Monday, February 5th 2018 at 12:24
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Paul Pogba has been accused of lacking respect for the Munich air disaster victims after failing to take his hands out of his pockets during minute's silence.

Its 60 years to the weekend since a plane carrying United's squad crashed on its third attempt to take off, killing the majority of the passengers on board.

Prior to the Huddersfield fixture at Old Trafford, a minute's silence was held in remembrance.

United went on to win the clash 2-0 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Following the game, several of United's stars posted on social media to pay their respects, including Michael Carrick.

However, some fans quickly spotted what Pogba was doing on the bench.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Frenchman was dropped from Mourinho's starting XI against The Terriers with Scott McTominay taking his place.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

PAUL POGBA MUNICH AIR DISASTER OLD TRAFFORD
