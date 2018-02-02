Football legend denied entry to US 'because he insulted Donald Trump on TV'

349

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Diego Maradona claims he had been refused a visa to enter the US because he insulted Donald Trump on TV.

The footballing legend is currently managing Al Fujairah, a club based in the Arab Emirates.

But he needed to visit Miami for a court case involving his ex-wife Claudia Villafañe. Diego Maradona during the world cup draw [Photo:Courtesy]

Maradona was first kicked out of the US after he was caught taking drugs during the 1994 World Cup.

Now he's been denied a visa by US authorities once again.

Speaking on the Argentine TV show 'Buenos días América', Maradona's lawyer Matias Morla explained what happened. Maradona used a slang term to insult US President Donald Trump [Photo:Courtesy]

He said he was in the process of obtaining the visa when the former Argentina player and manager, 57, gave an interview to Venezuelan TV channel TeleSur.

"You can imagine, I was in the embassy and I said 'Diego, please don't talk about the United States'," Mr Morla said.

"Because the interview was with TeleSur and I know how these things go.

"And the second question was 'What do you think of Donald Trump'?

"He said 'Donald Trump is a chirolita (a slang term for dummy or puppet)?'

"After this, I said I'm going to have to represent you in Miami instead."