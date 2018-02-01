Riyad Mahrez 'skips training' after failing to secure deadline day move to Manchester City

By Mirror Thursday, February 1st 2018 at 21:20
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Riyad Mahrez reportedly skipped training after failing to secure a deadline day move to Manchester City.

City attempted to sign the Leicester playmaker on deadline day but the Foxes' £95million valuation proved to be a stumbling block.

Guardiola spoke about City's interest in the Algerian, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, but admitted a deal was "not possible".

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Spaniard said: "He's a Leicester player. Everybody knows we were trying but we cannot afford, in this moment, this amount of what they are asking. I understand perfectly.

"We tried to do it in the summertime, we tried to do it now, but like summer, they locked the door and we can go to the summer and holidays.

"It was not possible. With [Aymeric] Laporte yes, with the other one no. We are going to see what happens in the summer."

Mahrez was left out of Leicester's squad for their 2-1 defeat at Everton on Wednesday night and it is understood that he is disillusioned by the fact that he was not allowed to join City.

But Leicester manager Claude Puel said: "We receive at the last moment something about City and I think it was harsh for us. It was difficult also for Riyad.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

"Of course I have all confidence about the owner to take a good decision about Riyad for the future and after we will see with Riyad when he can come back with us.

"All the players and staff will help him to come back with a smile and to enjoy his football."

RIYAD MAHREZ MANCHESTER CITY LEICESTER
Next Story
Former NBA star and R&B singer die in car crash
RELATED STORIES
Manchester City and Chelsea make surprise signings in the dying moments of the transfer window
Leicester winger Mahrez hands in transfer request
Manchester City's Sane out for at least six weeks with injury - Guardiola
LATEST STORIES
State comes to the aid of struggling federations

State comes to the aid of struggling federations

Riyad Mahrez 'skips training' after failing to secure deadline day move to Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez 'skips training' after failing to secure deadline day move to Manchester City

Mourinho: This is why we lost to Tottenham

Mourinho: This is why we lost to Tottenham

Wanyama makes appearance after lengthy injury

Wanyama makes appearance for Tottenham after a lengthy knee injury

Intriguing details on why Mourinho subbed Pogba in early minutes of the game emerge

Frank Lampard has attempted to explain why Jose Mourinho substituted Paul Pogba in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham

West Ham suspends transfer boss over racial discrimination on African players

West Ham United have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry, after he was involved in a racism row over claims he said on African players

More Stories
Riyad Mahrez 'skips training' after failing to secure deadline day move to Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez 'skips training' after failing to secure deadline day move to Manchester City

Mourinho: This is why we lost to Tottenham

Mourinho: This is why we lost to Tottenham

Wanyama makes appearance after lengthy injury

Wanyama makes appearance for Tottenham after a lengthy knee injury

Morocco to face Nigeria in finals of CHAN tournament as Sudan, Libya play in 3rd-Place Play-off

Hosts Morocco, Nigeria qualified for this year's CHAN tournament finals after beating Libya and Sudan respectively

Mourinho slams his flops as quick-fire Spurs rock United

Jose Mourinho accused his Manchester United stars of failing to follow instructions after Christian Eriksen scored just 11 seconds into Tottenham win.

Conte under pressure as Bournemouth shock Chelsea

Antonio Conte had no doubt the pressure on his position would intensify after his Chelsea side's stunning 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge

New format for Women Premier League games

The Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League 2018-19 season will be played in a unified format

Coast promotion playoff kicks off tomorrow

Coast promotion playoff kicks off tomorrow

Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have got their season 'back on track' after a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Aubameyang keen to emulate legend Henry

German winger Ozil also signs new deal to remain at Emirates until 2021

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Chelsea 'agree fee' for Giroud

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho wants Fellaini to stay at Manchester United

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Celtic to sign Chelsea midfielder Musonda

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Batshuayi set for Dortmund loan switch

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • KPL: Bandari are confident of positive performance

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • KPL: ‘Slum Boys’ have been less than inspiring despite winning 2008 league title

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Sturridge joins West Brom on loan

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Reports: Aubameyang arrives at Arsenal's training ground

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Leicester winger Mahrez hands in transfer request

    Wed 31st Jan 2018

  • Arsenal confirm youngster exit

    Wed 31st Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kericho based Zoo FC eye the KPL 2018 as they take on Ulinzi FC in opening match
    Klabu ya kandanda ya Kericho Zoo FC wajianda kuchuana na klabu bingwa Ulinzi: Zilizala Viwanjani
    6th Bhubesi Pride Rugby circuit kicks off in Mathare-Nairobi
    AFC Leopards football legend Joe Kadenge urges football fraternity to help former players