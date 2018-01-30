Batshuayi set for Dortmund loan switch

77

Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is set to make a loan move to Borussia Dortmund - paving the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Arsenal.

Arsenal have made further progress over the Dortmund striker and are trying to trash out terms.

Dortmund demanded £60m for the striker and Arsenal have gone back with a new approach which includes extra add-ons.

The Bundesliga side wanted to bring in a replacement before giving the deal the green light and had been keen on Olivier Giroud.

But they have now moved for Batshuayi, who will complete a deal until the end of the season.

