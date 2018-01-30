Batshuayi set for Dortmund loan switch

By Mirror Tuesday, January 30th 2018 at 00:09
Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is set to make a loan move to Borussia Dortmund - paving the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Arsenal.

Arsenal have made further progress over the Dortmund striker and are trying to trash out terms.

Dortmund demanded £60m for the striker and Arsenal have gone back with a new approach which includes extra add-ons.

The Bundesliga side wanted to bring in a replacement before giving the deal the green light and had been keen on Olivier Giroud.

But they have now moved for Batshuayi, who will complete a deal until the end of the season.

DORTMUND MICHY BATSHUAYI CHELSEA
Next Story
Celtic to sign Chelsea midfielder Musonda
RELATED STORIES
Celtic to sign Chelsea midfielder Musonda
Chelsea 'agree fee' for Giroud
Results are out! FA Cup fifth-round draw
LATEST STORIES
Harry Kane issues tough conditions to join Real Madrid

Harry Kane has highlighted various demands to be met by Real Madrid, should he make a switch to sign for the Spanish giants.

Oldest professional footballer pens new contract

Oldest professional footballer signed a new one-year contract with Japanese 2nd division side Yokohama FC at the age of 51

Usain Bolt eyes Borussia Dortmund switch

The eight-time World 100 metres Olympic champion Usain Bolt is considering swapping his career as a sprinter to a professional footballer.

Whistleblower links Putin to Russian doping scandal

Grigory Rodchenkov claims in a German TV report to be broadcast Monday that President Putin ordered it.

Sturridge joins West Brom on loan

Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced

KPL: ‘Slum Boys’ have been less than inspiring despite winning 2008 league title

More is expected from a side that is said to have one of the best youth development structures in Kenya.

More Stories
Oldest professional footballer pens new contract

Oldest professional footballer signed a new one-year contract with Japanese 2nd division side Yokohama FC at the age of 51

Sturridge joins West Brom on loan

Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced

KPL: ‘Slum Boys’ have been less than inspiring despite winning 2008 league title

More is expected from a side that is said to have one of the best youth development structures in Kenya.

KPL: Bandari are confident of positive performance

Bandari's technical bench is happy with the team’s pre-season preparations and insists they are ready for the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season that s

Batshuayi set for Dortmund loan switch

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is set to make a loan move to Borussia Dortmund - paving the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Arsenal.

Celtic to sign Chelsea midfielder Musonda

Celtic are close to getting a deal for the Belgian over the line.

Mourinho wants Fellaini to stay at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has also revealed he wants midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to sign a new deal that will k

Chelsea 'agree fee' for Giroud

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Arsenal for Olivier Giroud

Results are out! FA Cup fifth-round draw

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round

Ibrahimovic free to go if he wants, says Mourinho

Manchester United will not stand in the way of Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he wants to leave the club, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Best Predictions For Today

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Ronaldo put his finger in Marcelo's butt as he leads Real Madrid to Valencia victory

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Dortmund: Booed Aubameyang can go if Arsenal meet price

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

  • Karim Benzema is linked with move to Arsenal

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

  • Wenger on Giroud’s Emirates future

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

  • KCB open Mathare United account: National Super League side shock Slum Boys in pre-season tie

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

  • Mashemeji battle moves to Afraha: Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards renew rivalry in Super Cup showdown

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards to win 2018 KPL Super Cup

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

  • FA Cup: Two-goal Batshuayi up for the cup in Chelsea 3-0 win over Newcastle

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya's Brandon Sagala lost to Sanskaar Choubey of India
    Jackson Tuwei is confident Kenya will pick a strong team to the Africa cross country championships
    Raisi wa shirikisho la riadha nchini Jack Tuwei afurahishwa na mbio za nyika
    Sanskaar Choubey kutoka India amshinda Mkenya Brandon Sagala