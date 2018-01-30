Mourinho wants Fellaini to stay at Manchester United

77

Jose Mourinho has also revealed he wants midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to sign a new deal that will keep him at Old Trafford.

Fellaini has been offered a two year contract extension by United but is understood to want three, while there is also said to be a gulf in terms of the wages offered and what the player is demanding.

He’s a very important player for me, a great professional that is giving everything he can to help the team and there is a desire from myself, the board and the player to stay together,” said Mourinho.

“That’s our objective. Are we going to reach? Are we going to agree? I don’t know. But I know that myself the board and the player would like to have a happy ending.

“I’m happy with his contribution, he’s being a great prof for us. I know he wants to stay with us, he knows I want him and the clubs wants him, which is important to him.”