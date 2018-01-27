United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

By Reuters Saturday, January 27th 2018 at 18:29
Yeovil Town vs Manchester United: Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez in Huish Park, Yeovil, Britain on January 26, 2018./REUTERS

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not surprised how quickly new signing Alexis Sanchez has adapted to life at the club after an impressive performance on his debut on Friday.

The Chile forward, who joined United from Arsenal earlier in the week, assisted the opening two goals in the 4-0 FA Cup fourth round win at League Two side Yeovil Town.

Yeovil Town vs Manchester United - Huish Park, Yeovil, Britain - January 26, 2018 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before the match Action Images via Reuters

“I think it’s no surprise for anyone after three years in the Premier League, playing every week, so everyone knows what Alexis is,” Mourinho told the club’s website (www.manutd.com).

“He is the kind of player you buy and you don’t think about adaptation in relation to English football, so it’s no surprise for us,” the Portuguese manager added.

“He is a fantastic player and he showed that for three years and for the past three days when he was training for us, so he’s an amazing addition for us.”

Forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Ander Herrera both struck either side of halftime, while Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku scored late on to complete the rout.

Sanchez, who last played in Arsenal’s goalless League Cup semi-final first leg draw with Chelsea earlier this month, was taken off after 72 minutes against Yeovil.

“He didn’t play for Arsenal the last two or three games and his training was not good because half of his body was in the Emirates and half in Manchester, so you don’t train well,” Mourinho said.

“I was not sure about 90 minutes, I wanted to play him for 60, 70 or 75 and that was good because people understand his game better and he can understand his team-mates too.”

The 12-times FA Cup champions will discover their fifth round opponents when the draw is made on Monday. They then return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur.

MANCHESTER UNITED JOSE MOURINHO ALEXIS SANCHEZ
Next Story
Best Predictions For Today
RELATED STORIES
Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings
Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger
Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder
LATEST STORIES
Ronaldo put his finger in Marcelo's butt as he leads Real Madrid to Valencia victory

Ronaldo gets a little too excited!

United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not surprised how quickly new signing Alexis Sanchez has adapted to life at the club after an impressive pe

Best Predictions For Today

Check out predictions for Today 18 matches predicted

Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

AFC Leopards say they will honour tomorrow’s Super Cup match against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in Nakuru.

Argentina cage Kenya in Sydney: Amonde scores unconverted try in Shujaa's opener

Kenyans off to poor start in Australia as South Americans hold on for slender victory.

Who will be the next millionaire?

Here's where you stand in the 35% tax on betting firms after you've won Ksh225m

More Stories
United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not surprised how quickly new signing Alexis Sanchez has adapted to life at the club after an impressive pe

Best Predictions For Today

Check out predictions for Today 18 matches predicted

Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

AFC Leopards say they will honour tomorrow’s Super Cup match against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in Nakuru.

Who will be the next millionaire?

Here's where you stand in the 35% tax on betting firms after you've won Ksh225m

Legends deserved more than trophies

Many thanks should go to retired athlete Paul Tergat for remembering boxing great Steve Muchoki and football legend Allan Thigo in the list of 2018 SO

K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

The year 2017 was a successful one for Gor Mahia on the pitch under the tutelage of English coach Dylan Kerr.

Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings

Wenger gives the latest update on Aubameyang deal

Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

Alexis Sánchez's missed drug test was Arsenal's fault

Little known Kenyan team that beat Barcelona and Athletico Madrid

Little known Kenyan team that beat Barcelona and Athletico Madrid

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Legends deserved more than trophies

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Who will be the next millionaire?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Best Predictions For Today

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Ronaldo put his finger in Marcelo's butt as he leads Real Madrid to Valencia victory

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Suspended Michel Plattini turns to human rights court for appeal

    Thu 25th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Discovery cross country
    Scoreline: Football Sponsorship
    Scoreline: Super Cup 2018
    1,500M champion Asbel Kiprop eyes Nike X-Country championships in Eldoret