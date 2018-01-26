Arsene Wenger gives MASSIVE update on Arsenal's pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By AFP Friday, January 26th 2018 at 21:49
 
Arsene Wenger discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsene Wenger said Friday that any deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was "far from close" but did not rule out further signings in the January transfer window.

Arsenal lost forward Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this week with Henrikh Mkhitaryan travelling in the opposite direction in a swap deal but Wenger remains short of options up front as the club battle to secure a Champions League place for next season.

According to German media reports, Dortmund have rejected a second bid of 58 million euros ($72 million) by Arsenal for the 28-year-old.

Sixth in Germany's top flight, the club reportedly want 70 million euros for the Gabon international, who has a Borussia deal until 2021.

When quizzed on the latest Aubameyang situation, Wenger, whose side are sixth in the Premier League table, told reporters the club would have nothing to announce on Friday.

"At the moment, we stay where we are," he said. "We keep our players. We have added Mkhitaryan and we have lost Alexis, so our squad is stable.

"Will anything else happen? At the moment I would say I don't know. It's still possible but we are far from being close."

Wenger said he wanted to keep forward Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, although he hinted at a potential exit for the Frenchman.

"I want Olivier to stay.... if nobody comes in, nobody goes out," he said. "Maybe one or two young players out on loan somewhere but the experienced side of the squad will remain the same unless somebody comes in," he said.

"He is an important player here that everyone wants to stay and there is a high level of respect for Olivier in this club," he added. "He will certainly get more games and he could only leave if somebody else comes in."

Wenger said Aremenia international Mkhitaryan was settling in well at the club but he was unsure whether he would make his debut for the club in their Premier League match against bottom club Swansea on Tuesday.

"You see straight away that he's a great football player, which we knew before we got him here. After that, I will know more about him in two or three days," he said.

ARSENE WENGER PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG MANCHESTER UNITED
Next Story
Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger
RELATED STORIES
Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger
Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder
'We can see clearly now that Sanchez is gone'
LATEST STORIES
Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

AFC Leopards say they will honour tomorrow’s Super Cup match against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in Nakuru.

Argentina cage Kenya in Sydney: Amonde scores unconverted try in Shujaa's opener

Kenyans off to poor start in Australia as South Americans hold on for slender victory.

Who will be the next millionaire?

“After winning Ksh225m” here's where you stand in the 35 per cent tax on betting firms

Legends deserved more than trophies

Many thanks should go to retired athlete Paul Tergat for remembering boxing great Steve Muchoki and football legend Allan Thigo in the list of 2018 SO

K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

The year 2017 was a successful one for Gor Mahia on the pitch under the tutelage of English coach Dylan Kerr.

Drama as volleyball player is caught red-handed in bed sleeping with another woman

having sex with the volleyball player while

More Stories
Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

AFC Leopards say they will honour tomorrow’s Super Cup match against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in Nakuru.

Who will be the next millionaire?

“After winning Ksh225m” here's where you stand in the 35 per cent tax on betting firms

Legends deserved more than trophies

Many thanks should go to retired athlete Paul Tergat for remembering boxing great Steve Muchoki and football legend Allan Thigo in the list of 2018 SO

K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

The year 2017 was a successful one for Gor Mahia on the pitch under the tutelage of English coach Dylan Kerr.

Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings

Wenger gives the latest update on Aubameyang deal

Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

Alexis Sánchez's missed drug test was Arsenal's fault

Little known Kenyan team that beat Barcelona and Athletico Madrid

Little known Kenyan team that beat Barcelona and Athletico Madrid

AFC rescind decision to pull out of KPL Super Cup

AFC rescind decision to pull out of KPL Super Cup

Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder

AFC Leopards pull out of KPL Super Cup

AFC Leopards pull out of KPL Super Cup

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ingwe to play KCCA in a friendly match ahead of Mashemeji derby

    Wed 24th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Legends deserved more than trophies

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Who will be the next millionaire?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United star

    Wed 24th Jan 2018

  • Suspended Michel Plattini turns to human rights court for appeal

    Thu 25th Jan 2018

  • Aubumeyang’s move to Arsenal takes unexpected turn

    Thu 25th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    1,500M champion Asbel Kiprop eyes Nike X-Country championships in Eldoret
    Defending Kenya Cup Champs KCB host Harlequins in a Kenya Cup match
    Former NASA Youth leader Rashid Mohammed gets nominated to head ministry of sports
    Rashid Achesa Mohamed ateuliwa kama waziri mpya wa michezo na Rais Uhuru Kenyatta