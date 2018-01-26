Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United are lining up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

That is according to reports in Spain, that say Jose Mourinho is keen to add more strength in depth to his side. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jose Mourinho is short of options at the position with Michael Carrick a long-term absentee, Ander Herrera in poor form and Marouane Fellaini injured and out of contract at the end of the season.

The Portuguese is a long-term admirer of Kovacic who has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane.

Croatian international Kovacic has made just 89 appearances for Los Blancos since making the switch from Inter Milan to the Bernabeu in 2015.