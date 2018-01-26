Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United are lining up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
That is according to reports in Spain, that say Jose Mourinho is keen to add more strength in depth to his side.
Jose Mourinho is short of options at the position with Michael Carrick a long-term absentee, Ander Herrera in poor form and Marouane Fellaini injured and out of contract at the end of the season.
The Portuguese is a long-term admirer of Kovacic who has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane.
Croatian international Kovacic has made just 89 appearances for Los Blancos since making the switch from Inter Milan to the Bernabeu in 2015.