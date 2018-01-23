Zidane defends Ronaldo for using doctor's phone to inspect face

By Reuters Tuesday, January 23rd 2018 at 22:29
Cristiano Ronaldo checks his face in the front-facing camera of his attending physician's phone

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward was lampooned on social media for using a doctor’s mobile phone to inspect a cut to his face.

Ronaldo took the blow from opposition defender Fabian Schaer as he stooped to head in Madrid’s sixth goal – his second – in the side’s 7-1 La Liga victory over strugglers Deportivo La Coruna at the weekend.

The 32-year-old remained down and was immediately attended to by the club’s medical staff who escorted him off the pitch. It was as he exited the playing field that he was pictured holding the doctor’s mobile to examine the damage the challenge had caused and did not return for the final ten minutes.

“We can’t control what people say. He just took the phone to have a look at what had happened, to see if it was a big or small cut – that’s all,” Zidane told a news conference.

“He wanted to know whether or not he could continue or not; that’s what he told us in the dressing room and for me that’s it. They stitched him up and now he’s coming back. The fact he’s training with his eye as it is shows just how important it is for him to play.”

The injury means Ronaldo will miss Real’s King’s Cup quarter-final second leg at home to local rivals Leganes on Wednesday. Zidane’s side hold a 1-0 advantage from the first match courtesy of a late Marco Asensio goal.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE REAL MADRID DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA
Next Story
Wenger confident of signing champions league winner in January
RELATED STORIES
PSG sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra
Manchester United tops football’s rich list
Mirror, mirror on the phone, am I still the fairest of them all? - asks bloodied Ronaldo
LATEST STORIES
Klopp blames players for the end of unbeaten run

Klopp blamed his players for becoming embroiled in a fight at Swansea City as they lost their unbeaten 18-match run.

Now Sanchez hits back at critics

Alexis Sanchez settled into his new surroundings at Manchester United and immediately took aim at former Arsenal players.

Football: Otty Fatha Memorial winners feted

Makadara MP George Aladwa, through the George Aladwa Foundation, gave cash rewards to the winners of the recently concluded Otty Fatha Memorial tourna

Kenyan Premier League: Uncertainty over sponsors as KPL set to start

With just days before the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) kicks off, clubs are facing an uncertain future following the withdrawal of title sponsors Sport

PSG sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra

"I am extremely happy to finally be able to join my hometown club

Manchester United tops football’s rich list

Manchester United top world football money list

More Stories
Klopp blames players for the end of unbeaten run

Klopp blamed his players for becoming embroiled in a fight at Swansea City as they lost their unbeaten 18-match run.

Football: Otty Fatha Memorial winners feted

Makadara MP George Aladwa, through the George Aladwa Foundation, gave cash rewards to the winners of the recently concluded Otty Fatha Memorial tourna

Kenyan Premier League: Uncertainty over sponsors as KPL set to start

With just days before the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) kicks off, clubs are facing an uncertain future following the withdrawal of title sponsors Sport

PSG sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra

"I am extremely happy to finally be able to join my hometown club

Manchester United tops football’s rich list

Manchester United top world football money list

Zidane defends Ronaldo for using doctor's phone to inspect face

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward was lampooned on social media for using a doctor’s mobil

George Weah lists five major issues to tackle as he assumes office

Former football star George Weah promised to tackle Liberia's economic and social problems as he was sworn in on Monday.

Wenger finally admits why Sanchez left Arsenal to join Manchester United

Arsene Wenger admits why Sanchez left Arsenal

2018 FIFA World Cup trophy tour kicks off

The global leg of 2018 FIFA World cup tour kicked off with official launch in London.

When Sanchez met Fergie: What I told Sir Alex Ferguson

Alexis Sanchez has revealed he once told Sir Alex Ferguson that ...

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal

    Sun 21st Jan 2018

  • Sanchez 'arrives at Man Utd training ground'

    Sun 21st Jan 2018

  • Ronaldo left bloodied as Real Madrid hit back at crisis talk with Deportivo hammering

    Sun 21st Jan 2018

  • Mirror, mirror on the phone, am I still the fairest of them all? - asks bloodied Ronaldo

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Southampton draw with Spurs, stay in bottom three

    Sun 21st Jan 2018

  • Watford name Gracia as manager after sacking Silva

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Arsenal news: Update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Transfers: Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial Arsenal links

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Juan Mata linked with exit

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Players picked for Dubai trip

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Referees prepare for the new football season
    Kenya table tennis federation unveiled two top players
    FKF on funds from the government
    Tusker FC players unveiling