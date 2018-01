77

Henrikh Mkhitaryan signs as Alexis leaves

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction, in a statement on Monday.

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world," said Sanchez. "I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United's first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here."