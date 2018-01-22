Manchester United confirm signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal

By AFP Monday, January 22nd 2018 at 21:53

Manchester United on Monday confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction.

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world," said 29-year-old Chile international forward Sanchez.

"I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans.

"The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down.

"I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United's first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here."

Sanchez is expected to be the highest ever paid player in the Premier League, with British media reporting a pre-tax salary of £500,000 ($695,000, 567,000 euros) a week.

The swap deal that sees Armenia international winger Mkhitaryan, also 29, head to the Emirates following a mixed 18 months at Old Trafford had been expected for several days.

 

Sanchez had joined Arsenal in 2014 for £31.7 million after three years at Barcelona.

"Alexis is one of the best attacking players in the world and he will complete our very young and talented group of attacking players," said United manager Jose Mourinho.

"He will bring his ambition, drive and personality, qualities that make a Manchester United player and a player that makes the team stronger and the supporters proud of their club dimension and prestige.

"I would like to wish Henrikh all the success and happiness that I am sure he is going to get. He is a player that we will not forget, especially for his contribution to our Europa League victory."

Mkhitaryan joined United for around £30 million in 2016 after three years at Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal also published the news of the swap deal on their website. "I'm very happy that we could finish this deal and I'm very happy to be here," said Mkhitaryan. "It's a dream come true because I've always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I'm here, I'll do my best for this club to create history." Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger added: "Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he's very committed as well. "I must say he's a player who has all the attributes."

MANCHESTER UNITED ALEXIS SANCHEZ MOURINHO ARSENE WENGER
Next Story
Aubameyang takes part in Dortmund training amid speculation of a move to Arsenal
RELATED STORIES
Mkhitaryan seals Arsenal move
Sanchez pictured in Manchester United shirt
Juan Mata linked with exit
LATEST STORIES
Mkhitaryan seals Arsenal move

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction...

Sanchez signs for Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal

Aubameyang takes part in Dortmund training amid speculation of a move to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke Arsenal fans' hearts as he took part in training with Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Russian athletes facing life ban over troop to court for appeal

Dozens of Russian athletes banned by the International Olympic Committee for life over doping began an appeal against their suspension.

Morocco, Sudan advance as Cameroon exits CHAN

Second-choice Morocco players held Sudan to a goalless draw as Cameroon were confirmed for an early exit after 1-0 lose to a lucky Angola

Man United warned over Sanchez salary as Pogba is linked with outrageous wage demand

Alexis Sanchez transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United is close to being done and dusted, with the Gunners expected to acquire Heinrikh Mkhitaryan.

More Stories
Mkhitaryan seals Arsenal move

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction...

Sanchez signs for Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal

Aubameyang takes part in Dortmund training amid speculation of a move to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke Arsenal fans' hearts as he took part in training with Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Morocco, Sudan advance as Cameroon exits CHAN

Second-choice Morocco players held Sudan to a goalless draw as Cameroon were confirmed for an early exit after 1-0 lose to a lucky Angola

From Soccer to Presidency: George Weah to take oath of office

Weah becomes the 25th president of the west African nation, taking power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Sanchez pictured in Manchester United shirt

Alexis Sanchez has been pictured in a Manchester United shirt

Players picked for Dubai trip

More than 50 players turned up yesterday for the Woodcreek School grading tournament. The event is organised by the Priv

Juan Mata linked with exit

Manchester United star Juan Mata has emerged as a transfer target for former club Valencia.

Transfers: Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial Arsenal links

Arsenal reportedly wanted Luke Shaw as part of a deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal news: Update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are set to finally sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan - and are ready to make a record breaking bid for Pierre-Emerick Auba

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Signs we have scored an own goal

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Premier League: Hazard stars as Chelsea ease to a 4-0 victory at Brighton

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League table

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Martial strikes as United await Sanchez arrival

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho confident Sanchez will sign

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Mashindano ya magari ya KCB autocross yalifika tamati
    Peponi school retains HOG Charge title
    KCB Autocross comes to an end with Alfir Khanemerging the winner
    Scoreline: Chapa Dimba in Mombasa