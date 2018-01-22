Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes part in Borussia Dortmund training amid speculation of a move to Arsenal

By Game Yetu Monday, January 22nd 2018 at 20:13
 Arsenal hope to sign the 28-year-old this month (Image: REX/Shutterstock)
 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke Arsenal fans' hearts as he took part in training with Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

The Gabonese striker was dropped by Borussia Dortmund for a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin amid speculation of a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal officials have reportedly arrived in Germany for talks over a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 28 year old striker turned up at the training complex in his red Ferrari with Arsenal seeing a £45m bid rejected.

Dortmund have also asked about Olivier Giroud as a replacement for Aubameyang, who has held talks over a move to the Emirates.

But a straight cash deal is still being discussed with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger privately convinced that the Aubameyang deal is very close.

The Gabonese striker in his red Ferrari

Arsenal are hopeful of tying up a deal for Aubameyang as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

ARSENAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG
Sanchez greeted by Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of his transfer to Man United
