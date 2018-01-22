Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes part in Borussia Dortmund training amid speculation of a move to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke Arsenal fans' hearts as he took part in training with Borussia Dortmund on Monday.
The Gabonese striker was dropped by Borussia Dortmund for a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin amid speculation of a move to Arsenal.
Arsenal officials have reportedly arrived in Germany for talks over a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
#Aubameyang erscheint zum #BVB Training. 14:24uhr
... aber für wie lange noch?
(Im brandneuen Ferrari)#bvb09 #Dortmund #auba pic.twitter.com/JZSKmzqyAp — SAT.1 NRW (@sat1nrw) January 22, 2018
The 28 year old striker turned up at the training complex in his red Ferrari with Arsenal seeing a £45m bid rejected.
Das #BVB-Training läuft - mit @Aubameyang7. (Video: @RN_Florian) pic.twitter.com/o1lv5VLVW1January 22, 2018
Dortmund have also asked about Olivier Giroud as a replacement for Aubameyang, who has held talks over a move to the Emirates.
But a straight cash deal is still being discussed with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger privately convinced that the Aubameyang deal is very close.
Arsenal are hopeful of tying up a deal for Aubameyang as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.