Sanchez pictured in Manchester United shirt

Sanchez seen in Manchester United shirt

Alexis Sanchez has been seen in a Manchester United shirt for the first time.

Images have emerged of him taking a selfie wearing new red No 7 shirt as he awaits the imminent confirmation of his move from Arsenal. Alexis Sanchez to undergo his medical at Manchester United

Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper said Sanchez had been pictured arriving at United's Carrington training complex to complete his move from the London club, widely expected to be finalised on Monday.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and United manager Jose Mourinho both said they expected the two-way deal between the Premier League rivals to go through.

Wenger said Sanchez was absent from the Arsenal squad on Saturday because he was close to completing a deal that has been in the making since United out-bid Manchester City for the former Barcelona star.

"I expect soon or never," Mourinho said after his side's 1-0 win against Burnley. "I think it is so close, so close, so close that if it doesn't happen it's not going to happen."

Sky said it understood it could be a straight swap deal but details were yet to be finalised.

McClaren, who was Alex Ferguson's assistant when Manchester United won the treble in 1999, said the Sanchez signing would be a major coup for the club but warned his earnings could unsettle other players.

"Wage parity is very important to players. Yes, they find out -- at all levels -- and if someone is paid a lot higher than others that can cause a problem," he said.

"If he (Sanchez) is on the wages that is being bandied about then other players will know that when their contracts come up or they are in demand from other clubs," he added.