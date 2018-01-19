Sh64m weekly United deal awaits Sanchez

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez rejected the ‘maximum’ the club could afford in order to agree to a huge £450,000 (Sh64m)-a-week deal at Manchester United, manager Arsene Wenger has revealed.

The Frenchman has confirmed that Sanchez could seal his move to Old Trafford within the next 24 hours after United put together a package to make him the club’s highest earner in Premier League history.

Sanchez will take home a basic wage of £350,000 (Sh49.9 m) a week, plus image rights of £100,000 (Sh14.2m) a week and £7.5 million-a-year (Sh1b) signing on fee for four years.

And speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Crystal Palace, Wenger insisted he had no hard feelings towards Sanchez despite his turning down a lucrative new contract at the Emirates.

“I have no problems with Sanchez,” Wenger said. "He trained yesterday. He is 29 years old and the next contract is very important for him.

"We did the maximum we could afford to do (with Sanchez’s contract offer).

"It (Sanchez’s move to Manchester United) can happen, can as well not happen. It’s at that stage. If it doesn’t happen he will play on Saturday (against Palace)." [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Asked whether the deal, which is worth £20m (Sh2.8b) to the Gunners and another £15m (Sh2.1b) to Sanchez’s agent, could be completed within 24 hours, Wenger added: "I have worked on transfers for 30 years.

"I left him out of Bournemouth because the transfer was quite advanced. It’s now in the next 24 or 48 hours it will happen or not.’"

Wenger also confirmed that United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on the verge of swapping clubs with Sanchez by completing a move to north London.

Asked whether a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund star was close, Wenger said: "My understanding is yes. Yes of course (I like him), if it’s a possibility it’s because I like the player.

"We played many times against him at Dortmund. He certainly appreciated the quality of our games and how we play football. Certainly he loves the club.

"This would be an exchange of player and one would replace the other. We are still in the market."

Wenger confirmed wages would not be an issue with Mkhitaryan, despite the out-of-favour midfielder looking to increase his wages to around £200,000 (Sh28.5m) a week.