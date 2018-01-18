FA unearths intrigues of how Wenger insulted referee during a draw with West Brom

By Reuters Thursday, January 18th 2018 at 09:11
Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger [Photo:Courtesy]

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said referee Mike Dean was “a disgrace” and “not honest” following December’s Premier League game at West Bromwich Albion, the official said in his report, part of which was published by the FA on Tuesday.

Wenger received a three-match touchline ban for misconduct following the New Year’s Eve game, which ended 1-1 after West Brom were awarded a disputed late penalty which they converted.

In giving the written reasons for punishing the Arsenal manager, the FA included testimony from Dean which said Wenger confronted the officials after the game.

“He was very aggressive leaning towards me, pointing aggressively at me saying, ‘You’re not honest’ on numerous occasions,” Dean said.

”I replied, ‘So you’re calling me a cheat’. He replied, ‘I maintain what I say, you’re not honest’.

 “He then said, ‘You’ve done this to us many times before, you’re supposed to be professional, you’re a disgrace’.”

The testimonies of the assistant referees and the fourth official supported Dean’s account of the confrontation.

An independent disciplinary panel on January 5 gave Wenger a three-game touchline ban and 40,000 pounds fine.

The FA said Wenger admitted his “language and behavior was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity” of Dean.

Wenger served the final match of the ban in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

The Frenchman received a four-match ban for misconduct last January for pushing the fourth official after Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Burnley.

ARSENE WENGER MIKE DEAN ARSENAL FC WEST BROM
Next Story
Sharapova lights up Australian Open title charge on day four
RELATED STORIES
Former England striker dies
Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger
Only one thing is keeping Arsene Wenger at Arsenal - and it's not his ability to win the title
LATEST STORIES
Mkhitaryan's agent 'in London to finalise Arsenal deal' as midfielder edges closer to Manchester United exit

Mkhitaryan's agent 'in London to finalise Arsenal deal' as midfielder edges closer to Manchester United exit

Manchester United shirts with Alexis Sanchez on back already being printed at Adidas store

Manchester United shirts with Alexis Sanchez on back already being printed at Adidas store

Wenger confirms ‘close’ Sanchez-Man United deal as Adidas begin printing number 7 shirt

Alexis Sanchez's transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United is all but confirmed.

Neymar booed despite racking four goals in PSG win

PSG fans booed Neymar despite scoring four goals taking his tally to 24 and setting up two goals

Arsenal in 'distress' as Dortmund now refuses to release Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang must wait to make hismove to Arsenal after he was included in Borussia Dortmund’s squad.

Ronaldinho pens emotional message on his retirement as Messi, Beckham and co pay tribute to him

Ronaldinho Gaucho announced his retirement from football on Tuesday when his brother Roberto Assis went public about it

More Stories
Mkhitaryan's agent 'in London to finalise Arsenal deal' as midfielder edges closer to Manchester United exit

Mkhitaryan's agent 'in London to finalise Arsenal deal' as midfielder edges closer to Manchester United exit

Manchester United shirts with Alexis Sanchez on back already being printed at Adidas store

Manchester United shirts with Alexis Sanchez on back already being printed at Adidas store

Neymar booed despite racking four goals in PSG win

PSG fans booed Neymar despite scoring four goals taking his tally to 24 and setting up two goals

Espanyol ends Barcelona's unbeaten run

Barcelona's unbeaten run was on Wednesday ended by a late derby goal by Espanyol

Thika United host AFC Leopards in a pre-season friendly

AFC Leopards to play hosts Thika United in a pre-season friendly on Saturday 20

Wenger labelled referee a ‘disgrace and dishonest,’ FA reveals

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said referee Mike Dean was “a disgrace” and “not honest” following December’s Premier Leag

United star believes catching City possible

Manchester United star believes they can still hunt down leaders City

Chelsea edge Norwich City on penalties as drama surfaces in the extra minutes of the game

Chelsea needed a penalty shoot-out before finally killing off Norwich after a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's FA Cup third round

Sofapaka gets lifeline from Betika

Sofapaka gets lifeline from Betika

Japanese star seeks next Wanyama

Former AC Milan attacking midfielder Honda to launch talent search programme

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Reports: No.7 shirt will be taken by Sanchez at Old Trafford

    Mon 15th Jan 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Bandari recruits Rwandese goalie, Ochomo back

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • Latest EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho 'relaxed' about Sanchez joining United

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal's Walcott set for Everton medical

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • AK names squad for World Half Marathon and Club Games

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer hint

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Sanchez transfer 'hinges on Mkhitaryan deal', says agent

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Pogba laying the foundations for Sanchez at United

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Jon Flanagan sentenced for assault

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KRFU contemplate revoking national sevens players contracts after main sponsor Sportpesa pulled out
    Telkom Women Hockey Team has their eyes set of the African Club Championships in Ghana
    Kenya U19 Cricket team loses its second game against New Zealand
    Kakamega high school's Green Commandos eyes a successful season as it gears up for a start in NSL