Romelu Lukaku blasts H&M ad featuring black child wearing hoodie with 'monkey' inscription

By Odero Charles Tuesday, January 9th 2018 at 23:02
Romelu Lukaku posted an edited image of the controversial top
 

Romelu Lukaku has weighed in on the H&M racism row after the Swedish clothing giant produced a controversial advert featuring a black child model in a hoodie bearing the quote "Coolest monkey in the jungle".

The ad was widely criticised for being racist, including by Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who collaborated with H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group, on two collections in 2017.

On Instagram, the Manchester United superstar posted a photo-shopped version of the controversial slogan to read "Black Is Beautiful".

In the caption, the striker wrote, “You’re prince soon to be a king Don’t let anybody tell you different ... #blackexcellence "

Several of his 2.3 million followers praised his "powerful message".

 

H&M withdraws 'monkey' hoodie

 

H&M on Tuesday said it had withdrawn from sale a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle" after an ad featuring a black child triggered racism accusations.

The company apologised on its Twitter account and said it would investigate the online shopping ad which sparked outrage among observers on social media.

"We've not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering," the group said.

"We understand that many people are upset about the children's hoodie."

NBA superstar LeBron James on Tuesday was the latest public figure to slam the brand.

"@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up!" James said in an Instagram post which included a photo of the same ad, but with a crown superimposed on the boy's head, and the text on the hooded sweater replaced by a crown.

"Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied!" the athlete said.

"We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong," James added.

Style blogger Stephanie Yeboah tweeted on Sunday: "You do know that monkey is a known racial slur to black people right?"

H&M is one of several major companies to be hit by an advertisement scandal in recent years.

In October last year, skincare brand Dove apologised after it was accused of racism for airing a commercial showing a black woman turning into a white woman after removing her top.

And Spanish clothing brand Zara in 2014 removed a striped pyjamas with a yellow star after facing outrage over its resemblance to clothes worn by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps.

-additional AFP

ROMELU LUKAKU MANCHESTER UNITED S
Next Story
Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho reveals when Lukaku will return
Lukaku taken off on stretcher following head injury
Betting firm refunds bets placed on Manchester United vs Manchester City match
LATEST STORIES
Police issue warrant of arrest: Big show as Kenya’s top guns battle for glory

The men in blue will stage a national cross-country meet at Ngong Race Course on Saturday.

KPL transfers: Former KCB midfielder reunites with coach Kimanzi

Slum Boys keen on rebuilding experienced squad ahead of new season.

Wenger eyes new recruits as troubled Arsenal face Chelsea test

Arsene Wenger has warned his Arsenal flops that new recruits are on the way as the furious Gunners boss prepares for Wed

PSG star 'agrees' to join Man United

...has agreed to join Manchester United,

Widnes Vikings centre back Kato Ottio dies while training

Ottio played six times for the national side,and featured in last year's World Cup.

Chelsea's Christensen signs new long-term deal

Chelsea centre back Andreas Christensen has signed a new 4-1/2 year contract after impressive performances this season f

More Stories
KPL transfers: Former KCB midfielder reunites with coach Kimanzi

Slum Boys keen on rebuilding experienced squad ahead of new season.

Wenger eyes new recruits as troubled Arsenal face Chelsea test

Arsene Wenger has warned his Arsenal flops that new recruits are on the way as the furious Gunners boss prepares for Wed

PSG star 'agrees' to join Man United

...has agreed to join Manchester United,

Chelsea's Christensen signs new long-term deal

Chelsea centre back Andreas Christensen has signed a new 4-1/2 year contract after impressive performances this season f

Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

He used only Ksh100 correctly predicted 16 out of 17 match outcomes.

Former Wigan Athletic Juan Carlos Garcia dies at the age of 29

Former Wigan Athletic defender Juan Carlos Garcia has died aged 29 after a battle with leukaemia.

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Chapos just got some swag!

Tacos is a traditional Mexican but since we are in Africa we simply make it our own way

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Holders Arsenal beaten 4-2 by Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Barcelona to unveil Coutinho, the $192 million man

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Meet the richest footballer in the World! He’s worth $20billion!

    Mon 08th Jan 2018

  • Sanchez closing in on City move?

    Mon 08th Jan 2018

  • Barcelona's Coutinho ruled out for three weeks

    Mon 08th Jan 2018

  • We feel like we are sinking, says Real's Marcelo

    Mon 08th Jan 2018

  • German-Kurdish soccer player shot at in Germany

    Mon 08th Jan 2018

  • CONFIRMED! Chelsea defender leaves Stamford Bridge

    Mon 08th Jan 2018

  • From athletics to football: Bolt secures trial with German top-flight club Borussia Dortmund

    Tue 09th Jan 2018

  • Women Football: Coach: Queens plan to sign youngsters this year

    Tue 09th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mipango ya soka
    Ratba ya 2018:Shirikisho latoa ratba ya mwaka mpya
    SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
    Sportpesa yasmamisha ufadhili wa michezo nchini