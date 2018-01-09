Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

77

Zachary Chege [ Photo courtesy Sportpesa Facebook page]

The winner of SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus has been revealed.

Zachary Chege from Kayole is the newest addition to the millionaires' club after winning Ksh.23,094,280 Mega Jackpot Bonus on his birthday.

The green-grocer who used only Ksh100 correctly predicted 16 out of 17 match outcomes.

“When I placed the bet, I was not optimistic that I would win. As I started seeing the results of the matches streaming in, I got excited as all my predicted outcomes were correct! It is a shame that I didn’t get all 17 but I thank God for this win all the same,” said an ecstatic Zachary at SportPesa offices this morning.

Zachary narrowly missed the Ksh.210 million Mega Jackpot where he had initially predicted a win for Eibar in their LaLiga match against Las Palmas UD that was played on Sunday night but later changed it to a draw before placing his bet. The game ended in a win for Eibar.

“I started playing on SportPesa in February 2017 and until now, the most I had won was Ksh.6,500. But I had friends who had won bonuses so I never gave up and continued placing my bets on both the Mid-Week Jackpot and Mega Jackpot. I suppose it was the birthday luck that finally helped me through this time,” said Zachary.

SportPesa runs the Mega Jackpot games every weekend which now stands at Ksh.215, 144,791 and the amount keeps increasing weekly until someone wins by correctly predicting the outcome of 17 games.