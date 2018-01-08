Sanchez closing in on City move?

By Mirror Monday, January 8th 2018 at 00:00
Alexis Sanchez close to joining Manchester City from Arsenal

Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas is reporting that Alexis Sanchez is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

He claims that Sanchez missed the 4-2 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest this afternoon in order not to be cup-tied.

But a fee could be a sticking point, with Arsenal demanding £35million - a hike on the current £20million that Pep Guardiola and company are offering.

With the Philippe Coutinho transfer just about done and dusted, this could be the saga that drags on through the rest of the window

ALEXIS SANCHEZ MANCHESTER CITY
Next Story
Meet the richest footballer in the World! He’s worth $20billion!
RELATED STORIES
Pep wants to sign Sanchez
Gabriel Jesus breaks down in tears as De Bruyne also carried off at Palace
Arsene Wenger concerned about tension between Sanchez and his teammates
LATEST STORIES
Athletics: Cheruiyot and Kasait top cross-country races

World 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot and fellow Kenyan Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi took top honours at the 41s

Athletics: Nyokaye, Chepng’eno shine

Sammy Nyokaye and Betty Chepng'eno won the fourth Rachuonyo cross country meeting in Kendu Bay yesterday.

Sanchez closing in on City move?

Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas is reporting that Alexis Sanchez is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

Meet the richest footballer in the World! He’s worth $20billion!

When you think of the world's richest footballers your thoughts immediately deflect to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, L

Barcelona to unveil Coutinho, the $192 million man

Philippe Coutinho appears in front of media in Barcelona jacket as £142m move from Liverpool nears completion

Holders Arsenal beaten 4-2 by Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

FA Cup holders Arsenal were stunned 4-2 by second-tier Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday.

More Stories
Sanchez closing in on City move?

Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas is reporting that Alexis Sanchez is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

Meet the richest footballer in the World! He’s worth $20billion!

When you think of the world's richest footballers your thoughts immediately deflect to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, L

Barcelona to unveil Coutinho, the $192 million man

Philippe Coutinho appears in front of media in Barcelona jacket as £142m move from Liverpool nears completion

Holders Arsenal beaten 4-2 by Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

FA Cup holders Arsenal were stunned 4-2 by second-tier Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday.

Chelsea held by second-tier Norwich

Premier League champions Chelsea were held to a goalless draw away to second-tier Norwich City in a dull FA Cup third ro

Mourinho is a "little man", says Chelsea's Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte continued his ongoing feud with Jose Mourinho on Saturday by calling the Manchester United

Why Kenyan clubs should stop relying on one sponsor

Sponsorship: Gor Mahia and AFC leopards need to follow examples of top clubs like Al Ahly of Egypt

Polo: Samurai edge out Royal Salute

Defending champions, Samurai, edged Royal Salute 5-4 to keep their hopes of retaining the annual Davis Cup alive at the

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

Jose Mourinho intensified his war of words with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte in bizarre fashion after his team's FA Cup

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Costa scores and is sent off on home debut for Atletico

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Tevez returns to Boca for third spell

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Coutinho to join Barca in club record move-Spanish media

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Jose Mourinho reveals why he lives in hotel

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Stoke City sack manager Mark Hughes

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Polo: Samurai edge out Royal Salute

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Wait on Nyayo stadium continues: Sports PS promises Nyayo Stadium will be ready in good time

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Why Kenyan clubs should stop relying on one sponsor

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Ratba ya 2018:Shirikisho latoa ratba ya mwaka mpya
    SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
    Sportpesa yasmamisha ufadhili wa michezo nchini
    Masoud Juma ajiunga na klabu ya Afrika Kusini