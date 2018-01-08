Sanchez closing in on City move?

77

Alexis Sanchez close to joining Manchester City from Arsenal

Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas is reporting that Alexis Sanchez is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

He claims that Sanchez missed the 4-2 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest this afternoon in order not to be cup-tied.

But a fee could be a sticking point, with Arsenal demanding £35million - a hike on the current £20million that Pep Guardiola and company are offering.

With the Philippe Coutinho transfer just about done and dusted, this could be the saga that drags on through the rest of the window