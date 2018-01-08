Lotto Player wins $450m jackpot another lucky winner pockets $570m

77

The numbers have been drawn for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.

Hours after a lotto player in Florida won $450m Mega Millions jackpot, another lucky winner pockets $570m Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket sold in $570 million Powerball jackpot

One Powerball ticket purchased in New Hampshire matched all six numbers for Saturday's estimated $570 million jackpot drawing, the fifth largest grand prize in the game's 15-year history, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers drawn were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

Elsewhere...

One lucky lotto player in Florida won $450million of the Mega Millions on Friday night.

The winner has not yet been identified. The winning Mega Millions numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Gold Mega Ball was 10.

It was the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.