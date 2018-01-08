Lotto Player wins $450m jackpot another lucky winner pockets $570m

By Odero Charles Monday, January 8th 2018 at 00:28
The numbers have been drawn for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.

Hours after a lotto player in Florida won $450m Mega Millions jackpot, another lucky winner pockets $570m Powerball jackpot  

One winning ticket sold in $570 million Powerball jackpot

One Powerball ticket purchased in New Hampshire matched all six numbers for Saturday's estimated $570 million jackpot drawing, the fifth largest grand prize in the game's 15-year history, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers drawn were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years.  Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

Elsewhere...

One lucky lotto player in Florida won $450million of the Mega Millions on Friday night. 

The winner has not yet been identified. The winning Mega Millions numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Gold Mega Ball was 10. 

It was the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

POWERBALL JACKPOT LUCKY WINNER
Lotto Player wins $450m jackpot another lucky winner pockets $570m

The winner has not yet been identified. The winning Mega Millions numbers were

Pambazuka National Lottery suspends operations in Kenya

Early Sunday, Pambazuka National Lottery announced that it had suspended operations in Kenya c

Laiser Hill face tough battle for Soya award

Laiser Hill face tough battle for Soya award

Betting funds: High taxes to affect sports

SportPesa’s decision to terminate the contracts of its partners after being slapped with higher taxes will have a negati

Funding: National teams will be the biggest beneficiaries

Sports Secretary says government is ready to offer support to federations.

Some sponsors threaten to pull out over new tax regime

The Government has confirmed that the establishment of a sports lottery is under way even as a tougher tax regime on bet

Panic grips sports as gaming companies are set to pay more taxes

Betting firm SportPesa yesterday threatened to pull out of sports sponsorship in Kenya

Kenya rules East Africa Games in busy season

Kenya was crowned this year’s school games calendar after it won victory at the East Africa Secondary School Games.

Inter at the brink of another mid-season collapse

Mid-season collapse is looming for Inter Milan after up two successive Serie A defeats by losing to AC Milan.

Brazil's road to redemption faces threats from Euro teams in Russia

After their mauling by Germany, Brazil has been restored by a remarkable transition and return to form under coach Tite.

