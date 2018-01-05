Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wins African player of the year

By Mirror Friday, January 5th 2018 at 10:28
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mohamed Salah has won the African Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool star has enjoyed an excellent campaign since moving to Anfield in a £36m deal.

Salah has scored 22 times already this term and also secured Egypt's place at this summer's World Cup.

He jetted out to Ghana with teammate Sadio Mane just 24 hours before the FA Cup clash with Everton, pipping him to the CAF award with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in third.

But Salah, who also won the BBC African Player of the Year, won't be involved at Anfield due to injury.

Mane will fly back to Merseyside and should be involved against Everton, although Jurgen Klopp may not start him.

Philippe Coutinho, who remains Barcelona's No.1 transfer target, is also missing but Virgil van Dijk could make his debut.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

"Mo and Phil are not available. With Virgil [van Dijk] it’s different, I have to make a decision for this game, it’s not finally done," Klopp said.

"It’s clear centre-half is a position you need to be in tune with the team. ‘Everybody is desperate to see him on the pitch, but from out point of view, there’s no rush."

