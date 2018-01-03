Former Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City striker Emmanuel Adebayor adopts his deceased brother’s son

By Mirror Wednesday, January 3rd 2018 at 18:01
The former Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City striker hasadopted his deceased brothers son

Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that he has taken custody of his late brother's son - and named him Junior Emmanuel Adebayor.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Adebayor lost his older sibling Peter in July 2013, leaving behind the youngster.

Adebayor, 33, is currently playing for Turkish Super Lig leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

He already has a seven-year-old daughter called Kendra but will now be taking care of Junior.

Adebayor alongside his mother at an awards ceremony in 2008 (Image: Reuters)

In a picture alongside the youngster, Adebayor wrote on Instagram: "Whoever knows me know my elder brother, Peter Adebayor who is no longer with us.

"Here is his son and today I declare him as my first son.

"Let me introduce you to my first son.

"His name is Junior Emmanuel Adebayor. Blessings."

Adebayor has recently revealed how his families demands for money drove him to the brink of suicide.

Speaking to French magazine So Foot , Adebayor discussed the effect of his family on his mental health.

He said: "I felt like killing myself so many times. I kept this to myself for years and years.

"I am disgusted that things reached this stage, but I feel relieved to have talked about it.

"My football career will be finished in three or four years. By contrast my family name will remain with me - together with these people.

"Things are hard to bear when you are working hard to lift your family our of poverty, but they are still opposed to you.

"I have always told my younger brothers that we have been manipulated by our families.

"I often change my phone number so that my family can't contact me.

"They call me, not to ask how I am, but to demand money. That was the case after I injured my hamstring while with Tottenham.

"They rang me while I was having a scan to ask me if I could pay a kid's school fees.

"At least ask me first how I am before you do this!"

Adebayor adopts his deceased brother's son

