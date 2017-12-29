Manchester United boss Mourinho questions Klopp over Liverpool's Van Dijk signing

By Reuters Friday, December 29th 2017 at 21:08
Liverpool vs Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 14, 2017 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho REUTERS

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned his counterpart Juergen Klopp over Liverpool’s decision to sign defender Virgil van Dijk on a record fee by reminding him he was once critical of Paul Pogba’s world record move to Old Trafford.

Dutchman Van Dijk is expected to join Liverpool from Southampton as the world’s most expensive defender with British media reporting the deal to be worth 75 million pounds.

Klopp had spoken about United’s transfer spending and their world record signing of Pogba for 89.3 million pounds in 2016, saying he would “do it differently” if he had the same resources at his disposal at Anfield.

“You know, I think the one that speaks about it in a specific way has to be Juergen, and if I was one of you I would ask him about his comments about one year ago,” Mourinho told a news conference on Friday.

”The reality is that if they think that the player is the right player for them and they really want the player, they pay his amount or they don’t have the player because that is the way the market is at that time.

“Virgil van Dijk is the most expensive defender in history of football, was he better than (Paolo) Maldini, (Giuseppe) Bergomi or (Rio) Ferdinand? You cannot say that. It is just the way the market is and you pay or you don’t pay.”

Second-placed Manchester United are 15 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City and Mourinho said earlier this week his club will need to make bigger investment to be able to produce a team that could challenge for the Premier League title.

Ahead of Saturday’s home game against Southampton, Mourinho admitted Romelu Lukaku is running on empty but he could not afford to give his striker a rest.

“I think for a striker, any player, he’s absolutely incredible, but if you are a central defender, a holding midfield player, where you can control your energy, positional play, you can resist, survive,” Mourinho added.

“But for a striker to play 20 matches in the Premier League, 90 minutes, I have to be grateful.”

MANCHESTER UNITED JOSE MOURINHO JUERGEN KLOPP LIVERPOOL OLD TRAFFORD
Next Story
Why players talk behind their hands
RELATED STORIES
Liverpool striker Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback
Jesse Lingard reveals the key to his Manchester United form after double earns point vs Burnley
Mourinho happy with Manchester United's display against Burnley but laments lack of goals
LATEST STORIES
Vincent Kompany Graduates from University of Manchester with Master's Degree in Business

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has graduated from Alliance Manchester Business School with a Master's in Busine

Youngsters keep World Cup dreams alive: Cricket U19 national team off to restore long lost glory

After 16 years of waiting, all eyes on Kenyan cricketers as they seek to make their fans smile again

Year in review: Kenya’s new steeplechase era?

Hyvin Kiyeng lost title to Emma Coburn of USA

Football: President Kimbrow Foundation shine in Dada show

President Kimbrow Foundation (PKF) will battle Team Kujibamba in the semi-finals of the third edition of Dada Football T

EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings, fixtures

Premier League standings, fixtures

Wanyama back in Tottenham training

Wanyama back in Tottenham training for Tuesday's Premier League trip to Swansea City

More Stories
Vincent Kompany Graduates from University of Manchester with Master's Degree in Business

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has graduated from Alliance Manchester Business School with a Master's in Busine

Football: President Kimbrow Foundation shine in Dada show

President Kimbrow Foundation (PKF) will battle Team Kujibamba in the semi-finals of the third edition of Dada Football T

EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings, fixtures

Premier League standings, fixtures

Wanyama back in Tottenham training

Wanyama back in Tottenham training for Tuesday's Premier League trip to Swansea City

Manchester United boss Mourinho questions Klopp over Liverpool's Van Dijk signing

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned his counterpart Juergen Klopp over Liverpool’s decision to sign d

Why players talk behind their hands

some people believe footballers talk behind their hands in order to whisper secrets to each other, but according to

Dada football tournament kicks off in Nairobi

The third edition of the Kenya Women Football Tournament dubbed ‘Dada football’ kicked off on Thursday morning.

President Kimbrow shine at Dada Football show

President Kimbrow Foundation (PKF) smashed Kayole Starlets 3-0 in Group B fixture as the third edition of Dada Football

Arsene Wenger reveals what Arsenal players did after he confiscated their chocolate

Arsene Wenger reveals what Arsenal players did after he confiscated their chocolate

Liverpool striker Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback

Liverpool striker Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings, fixtures

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Why players talk behind their hands

    Fri 29th Dec 2017

  • Manchester United boss Mourinho questions Klopp over Liverpool's Van Dijk signing

    Fri 29th Dec 2017

  • Wanyama back in Tottenham training

    Fri 29th Dec 2017

  • Football: President Kimbrow Foundation shine in Dada show

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Vincent Kompany Graduates from University of Manchester with Master's Degree in Business

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Arsene Wenger reveals what Arsenal players did after he confiscated their chocolate

    Thu 28th Dec 2017

  • Moses Kuria wants Thika United renamed to Mt Kenya United

    Wed 27th Dec 2017

  • Yaya Toure to come out of international retirement after becoming frustrated by lack of action at Manchester City

    Wed 27th Dec 2017

  • Arsenal set to help Eboue after he considered suicide

    Wed 27th Dec 2017

    • Sport Videos
    Michuano yaingia raundi ya 21 katika ligi kuu ya Uingereza: Zilizala viwanjani
    Makocha waliodumu katika ligi kuu ya Uingereza: Zilizala viwanjani
    Mchezaji Christiano Ronaldo atuzwa kama mchezaji bora dunia: Zilizala viwanjani
    South B yapambana na Beirut katika dimba la Koth Biro : Zilizala viwanjani