Legendary Liberian striker George Weah wins Liberia presidential election

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Retired footballer turned politician, George Manneh Weah, has won the Liberia Presidential election.

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner, succeeds President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

In 2011 he also ran for the vice-president role on the losing ticket but now, at the age of 51, is strongly placed to emerge as the successor to Ellen Sirleaf Johnson.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City player was a three-time winner of the African Footballer of the Year prize. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

He was crowned World Footballer of the Year in 1995, comfortably beating German legend Jürgen Klinsmann into second place.

Other footballers to enter politics include: - Pelé and Zico have both served as Brazilian sports ministers.

