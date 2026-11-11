Sudan lifts ban on Kenyan tea after high-level diplomatic meeting

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Sudan’s Head of State, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, meets Kenya’s Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Noordin Haji, in Khartoum, Sudan. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s tea farmers can breathe a sigh of relief after the industry received a major boost as Sudan officially lifted its ban on tea imports from Kenya.

The move paves the way for the resumption of tea exports to the North African country, which is expected to restore trade ties, boost farmers’ earnings and strengthen Kenya’s position in the international tea market.

The decision follows a high-level diplomatic mission to Sudan in what a senior government official said was ‘an economic-intelligence-led diplomacy’ formalised through Ministerial Order No. 25 of 2026.

A statement dated November 8, 2026 and signed by the Minister for Industry and Trade Mahasin Ali Yaqoub indicated that the move was based on Transitional Cabinet Resolution No. 170 of 2025 concerning the Transitional Executive Body (its objectives, functions, powers, and units).

The minister said that, after reviewing Transitional Cabinet Resolution No. 80 of 2025 dated 10.07.2025 regarding the appointment of ministers, and based on the Sovereignty Council's letter No. //11.26 dated 02.11.2026 approving the lifting of the ban on tea imports from Kenya, and Cabinet letter No. / / 3/43/6 dated 05.11.2026 regarding the same matter, the decision to lift the ban had been made.

“This decision shall be called ‘Minister of Industry and Trade Decision No. (25) of 2026 lifting the ban on tea imports from Kenya’ and shall come into effect from the date of its signing,” the statement reads, noting, “The ban on tea imports from Kenya is lifted, and all relevant authorities shall implement this decision.”

The development is significant for Kenya’s tea sector, which relies heavily on international markets to sustain production, support farmers and generate foreign exchange.

Last year, Sudan's military regime banned Kenyan tea and coffee from its territory in protest against the Kenya Kwanza regime's move to play host to its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Nairobi, from where it declared a parallel government in the war-torn nation.

The move to revoke the ban is thus critical as it removes an official trade barrier that had restricted access for Kenyan tea exporters.

The reopening of the Sudanese market provides an opportunity for Kenyan tea producers, exporters and other players along the value chain to re-establish commercial links and explore renewed business opportunities.

For tea-growing communities, particularly smallholder farmers, improved access to export markets could contribute to stronger demand, better market prospects and improved earnings, depending on the volume of trade that resumes.

The decision also reinforces the importance of diplomatic and trade engagement in addressing barriers affecting Kenyan agricultural exports. By restoring access to Sudan, Kenya gains an opportunity to strengthen its presence in a market that has previously imported its tea.

While the ministerial order does not specify the volume of tea expected to be imported, the value of trade involved or the precise date when shipments will resume, it provides the legal clearance necessary for the relevant authorities to facilitate imports.

The lifting of the ban marks an important step towards restoring trade relations and expanding market opportunities for one of Kenya’s most important agricultural exports.