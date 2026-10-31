Delayed rains cut Kenya's tea output by 6.3pc in three months

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Workers pick tea leaves at a plantation in Nandi Hills. [File, Standard]

Delayed rains across the tea-growing belts have reduced green leaf production, a trend that will worsen if conditions deteriorate.

The factories managed by the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) have reported a 6.3 per cent decline in green leaf deliveries over the past three months, forcing them to operate below capacity.

A report from KTDA's corporate department shows that, in the period between July and September this year, they recorded 212 million kilograms of green leaf, compared to 225 million kilograms in the same period last year.

Globally, the trend is taking its toll, with factories in Kiambu recording a 21.8 per cent decline, followed by Kisii at 10.4 per cent; Lower Murang’a (Gatanga, Kigumo and Kandara) recorded a loss of 10.3 per cent, Meru 9.2 per cent, Nyamira 7.3 per cent, among others.

The least affected counties were Kirinyaga at 0.9 per cent, Nyeri at 2.6 per cent, and Embu at 6.6 per cent.

Factories that have registered a sharp decline in production include Kagwe (32 per cent), Theta (31.2 per cent), Nduti (23.7 per cent), Kobel (22.7 per cent), Kiegoi (21.8 per cent), Weru (21.6 per cent), and Kanyenya ini (20.5 per cent).

In 2024, during the same period, the farmers produced 250 million kg of green leaf, compared with 260 million kg in 2023.

Also affected by the effects of climate change are the multinational companies managing tea estates in Kiambu County and parts of the Rift Valley, which have been forced to reduce the workforce owing to the reduced output.

The KTDA report indicates that delayed rains and extreme cold over the past three months worsened the situation, reducing the volumes available for sale through direct overseas sales or the Mombasa Tea Auction.

“The impact on the 650,000 farmers affected, causing a cut in the factory output, affects the available tea for marketing,” read part of the report posted on social media handles.

Farmers across the counties reported being unable to apply the provided fertilisers owing to insufficient rain.

According to the data provided, factories in Kiambu County are hard hit by reduced green leaf production, compared with the tea made and supplied to the market.

James Mugo, a farmer in Kirinyaga, said he was forced to store the fertilisers provided by the KTDA owing to insufficient rain to support the application as recommended by the agriculture extension officers.

“The production of green leaf has declined due to the effects of climate change, and the situation is expected to improve with the El Niño rains,” said Mugo.

Reports from tea auctions also confirm a reduced supply of the commodity in the market, with this week’s factories offering 2,656,230kg, compared with the previous 2,712,903kg.

The EATTA report shows that in September the factories supplied 10.1 million kg, and to date in October they have sold 8.2 million kg through the Mombasa Tea Auction.

EATTA Managing Director George Omuga said that with reduced supply, demand for premium tea is rising.

“At the tea market, between July and September, the prices for premium teas have appreciated owing to increased demand relative to supply from the processors,” said Omuga.