Lameness in livestock: The causes, treatment and prevention

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Infectious diseases are among the leading causes of lameness in cattle and can spread rapidly within a herd if not managed timely and effectively. [iStockphoto]

Dear Daktari, thank you for the great articles on livestock health always. I have several dairy animals in my farm but I recently realised one of them has become lame. The vet pointed out that my muddy animal house is the cause of the lameness. I would want to get more information on this. - John Karanja Nyandarua

Lameness is one of the most common and costly conditions affecting cattle. It negatively affects animal welfare, reduces productivity, fertility and overall herd performance. Whether in dairy or beef production system, lame cattle often experience pain and discomfort that can limit their ability to walk, feed and interact normally. Losses can arise from reduced milk production, weight gain, increased veterinary expenses and premature culling.

Understanding the underlying causes of lameness is essential for effective prevention and management. While the disease appears as a mobility problem, it is usually as a result of deeper health, nutritional, environmental or injury-related issues that must be addressed promptly.

Infectious diseases

Infectious diseases are among the leading causes of lameness in cattle and can spread rapidly within a herd if not managed timely and effectively.

One of the most common conditions that cause lameness is foot rot, a bacterial infection that affects the soft tissue between the claws of the hoof. The disease typically develops in wet and muddy conditions where bacteria easily enter through small cuts or abrasions in the skin. Affected cattle often show sudden and severe lameness accompanied by swelling, redness, and discomfort.

Another disease that might cause lameness is digital dermatitis, commonly known as hairy heel warts. This contagious condition is particularly prevalent in dairy herds and causes painful lesions around the heel area of the hoof. Digital dermatitis causes difficulties in walking and affected animals spend more time lying down, resulting to a drop in productivity.

Nutritional deficiencies

Proper nutrition plays a fundamental role in maintaining healthy hooves, bones, and joints. When cattle fail to receive adequate levels of essential nutrients, the structural integrity of their feet and legs can deteriorate, increasing the likelihood of lameness.

Inadequate levels of zinc, copper, and selenium can weaken hoof tissue, making it more vulnerable to cracks, lesions, and infections. Poor hoof quality often develops gradually and may go unnoticed until animals begin showing signs of discomfort.

Vitamins A and D are essential for proper bone development and maintenance. A lack of these nutrients can result in weakened skeletal structures and joint problems, making cattle more susceptible to lameness. Ensuring that animals receive a balanced diet with adequate supplementation is therefore a key component of any lameness prevention program.

Environmental factors

The environment in which cattle live has a significant influence on hoof health. Wet, muddy conditions are particularly problematic because prolonged exposure to moisture softens the hoof and skin, making them more susceptible to bacterial infections. In poorly drained areas, the risk of diseases such as foot rot increases significantly.

Rough or uneven terrain can also contribute to lameness. Cattle that regularly walk on rocky, abrasive, or uneven surfaces are more likely to suffer hoof bruises, cracks, and other injuries.

Physical injuries

Physical injuries commonly result in lameness in cattle and may occur during handling, transportation, grazing, or interactions with other animals.

Joint injuries, including sprains, dislocations, and fractures, may result from slips, falls, or collisions. These injuries can have long-term consequences if left untreated. Muscle strains and tears can also result to lameness.

Recognizing signs of lameness

Early identification is critical for successful treatment and recovery. Cattle experiencing lameness may limp, walk unevenly, or show reluctance to stand and move. Other signs include swollen feet or joints, reduced feed intake, weight loss, decreased milk production, and increased time spent lying down. Farmers may notice behavioural changes, such as irritability or separation from the rest of the herd.

Preventing lameness in cattle

Effective prevention requires a combination of good management practices and ongoing health monitoring. Maintaining clean and dry housing conditions is crucial for reducing the risk of infectious hoof diseases. Regular removal of manure, proper drainage systems, and routine disinfection of facilities can significantly improve hoof health. Balanced nutrition is important in preventing lameness.

Routine hoof inspections and trimming are essential components of preventive care. Regular hoof maintenance helps identify problems early and reduces the likelihood of ulcers, cracks, and other painful conditions. Good housing and handling practices play a role in prevention.

(Dr. Othieno is a veterinary surgeon and currently the head of communications at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Kenya. The views expressed here are not necessarily those of FAO but his own)