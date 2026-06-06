Youth find niche in roasting, packaging natural coffee

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Coffee farmers sort coffee cherry after delivering their produce at a Nyeri factory. [Standard]

A youth group has achieved better returns from selling roasted coffee through the value addition initiative.

The Nyeri Hill Organic Herbs and Eco Fuel Enterprises (NOHEFE) reaps market benefits from the sale of roasted coffee and processed herbs, marketed across the country.

The 11-member group sells a kilogram of roasted natural coffee at Sh2,500.

The group leader, Ms Pauline Wanjiru, said they formed the group two years ago after attending training on value addition facilitated by Rodi Kenya officials.

Wanjiru said NOHEFE roasts coffee and expects to expand the coffee farm in the Kihuyo area, following increased demand for the roasted coffee.

“The group produces roasted coffee and processes guava, soursop, and stinging nettle powder, which are marketed in Nyeri, Ruiru, Karatina, Nanyuki, Nairobi, among other major towns,” said Ms Wanjiru. The Vice Chairman, Samson Ngure, said a neighbour, John Kihara, donated part of his coffee farm to the group, on the condition that the 11 members help him attend to his other coffee trees by spraying and weeding.

“We appreciate the neighbour for the seed capital. The group is recognised for dealing with coffee in Nyeri County,” said Mr Ngure.

Rodi Kenya Project’s coordinator, Peter Chege, said the members were trained in coffee roasting, a venture they developed an interest in while planting trees within the Nyeri Forest.

The group participated in the replanting of trees within the Nyeri Hill Forest in 2023-2024, after decades of destruction by timber merchants and charcoal burners.

“There is a plan to open a one-stop shop for organic produce in Nyeri town that will serve all registered farmers,” said Chege.

The youth group, Chege disclosed, has tree nurseries from which the community buys seedlings for planting.

At Kihuyo Coffee Factory in Kieni West, the manager, Joseph Ndung’u, attributes increased coffee production to the involvement of the youth at the family level.

In the year 2023-2024, production was 42,954kg, followed by 123,396kg in 2024-2025 and 130,251kg in 2025-2026.

“This year’s payment of Sh 133 per kg impressed the farmers compared with last year’s of Sh 107,” said Ndung’u. In Ititu village in Mukurwe-ini Sub-County, the farmers are concentrating on coffee and beekeeping as part of diversification, with more than 350 beehives distributed across the Giathugu area.

Chairman of the beekeepers’ group, Mr Joseph Gathirimu, says this year they expect to distribute another 200 beehives to members, focusing on increasing the production of honey and wax.

Gathirimu said the 37 beekeepers are trained in safety when harvesting honey on their farms.

“A kilogramme of natural honey trades at between Sh 800 and Sh 1,000, and the establishment of an organic shop in Nyeri will boost our business,” said Gathirimu.

He added that the natural honey will be part of the stock once the Nyeri-based organic shop is opened.