Hygiene: The key to poultry profitability

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Mary Muhati a widow at Lirhanda in Shinyalu practice battery farming at her home. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

Many first-time poultry farmers, whether they are keeping layers for eggs, broilers for meat, or both, find that their first flock usually does very well.

This is mainly because the poultry house is new, the site has never had chickens before, the equipment is new, and the farmer is very careful to follow all management advice given.

When the chicks arrive, the farmer gives them full attention, feeding, watering, brooding, vaccination, and maintaining cleanliness. As a result, the birds grow well, mortality is low, and profits are encouraging.

However, after several flock cycles, problems begin to crop up, with birds no longer growing as fast as before and egg production dropping.

Feed conversion also becomes poor, meaning birds eat more feed but produce less meat or eggs.

Mortality also increases, and profits start to reduce. At this stage, many farmers begin blaming chick suppliers or feed companies. You may hear a farmer say, “I have not changed anything; the problem is poor-quality chicks or feed.” In many cases, the real problem is poor cleaning and disinfection between flocks.

A dirty poultry house allows germs to build up over time. These germs include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that cause diseases in chickens.

Used litter is especially dangerous. Just one gram of used litter can contain millions of bacteria. If this litter is not properly removed and the house is not properly cleaned, diseases can easily spread from one flock to the next. Cleaning alone with water helps reduce dirt and germs, but it is not enough. Proper cleaning must include the use of detergent and disinfectant.

Detergents help remove dirt, grease, and organic matter, while disinfectants kill harmful microorganisms left behind. When both are used correctly, the level of germs in the poultry house reduces greatly, making the environment safer for incoming chicks.

Poor hygiene in the poultry house can seriously affect bird performance. In broilers, for example, chicks that should weigh around 180 grams at seven days may only reach about 100 grams due to heavy disease pressure in dirty houses. Such birds continue performing poorly throughout the production cycle. There are many disinfectants available in the market.

Some common types include chlorine, phenols, formalin, Quaternary Ammonia Compounds (QAC), and glutaraldehyde products. Different disinfectants are suitable for different uses. Phenol-based disinfectants are commonly used on earthen floors, while QAC and glutaraldehyde combinations are effective on walls and equipment.

Farmers should always seek advice from veterinarians or chick suppliers if unsure about which disinfectant to use. A good cleaning and disinfection programme should follow several important steps. First, all old litter should be removed from the poultry house and disposed of far away from the farm.

Keeping old litter near the poultry house is risky because it can carry disease organisms back to the new flock. After removing litter, the poultry house and equipment should be washed thoroughly using high-pressure water. Water lines should also be cleaned because they often accumulate dirt, algae, and bacteria. Products such as hydrogen peroxide can be used to disinfect water pipes before flushing them with clean water.

The next step is applying detergent to all surfaces and equipment. Scrubbing is important because dirt protects germs from disinfectants. Once the detergent cleaning is completed, the house should be rinsed again with clean water.

After cleaning comes disinfection. A suitable disinfectant should be sprayed on all surfaces, including floors, walls, drinkers, feeders, and equipment. Proper coverage is very important to ensure germs are killed effectively. Foot dips should also be placed at the entrances of poultry houses.

These help prevent workers and visitors from bringing diseases into the farm through shoes and boots. The disinfectant in foot dips should be changed regularly to remain effective. Farmers must also control rats, mice, and flies because they spread diseases such as Salmonella.

Rat bait and fly control programmes should be maintained throughout the year. Finally, farmers should allow enough resting time between flocks. The poultry house should remain empty for at least seven to 14 days after cleaning and disinfection before bringing in new chicks.

This resting period helps break the disease cycle and allows the disinfectants to work effectively.

Good cleaning and disinfection may seem like extra work or expense, but it is one of the best investments a poultry farmer can make.

A clean poultry house means healthier birds, better growth, improved egg production, lower mortality, reduced medicine costs, and higher profits. In poultry farming, cleanliness is not optional. It is the foundation of successful production.

Dr Messo is the company veterinarian, Kenchick