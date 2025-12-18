×
Kenyan startup wins global funding to help farmers fight crop losses

By Benard Orwongo | Dec. 18, 2025
Joseph Nyaga who relies on irrigation water to farm various crops in the semi-arid Kiburu area of Mbeere North, Embu County at his tomato plots recently.[FILE,Standard]

A Kenyan agritech startup has secured international funding to scale technology that alerts smallholder farmers to pests and crop diseases as climate pressure deepens food insecurity across East Africa.

Farmer Lifeline of Kenya won the 2025 Wireless Reach Social Impact Fund backed by Qualcomm Inc., after being selected from a continent-wide startup mentorship program that drew more than 400 applications from 19 countries.

The award provides funding and technical support to expand small solar-powered devices that scan fields for pests and diseases and send alerts directly to farmers' phones, enabling earlier response and reduced crop losses.

"Farmer Lifeline stood out with its small solar-powered devices that scan fields to detect pests and diseases," said Erica Ciaraldi, vice president of Wireless Reach at Qualcomm Inc.

 "This technology enables local farmers to protect crops, increase yields, and improve food security," she added.

The startup was selected from 10 finalists in the 2025 Qualcomm Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program, which supports early-stage technology firms developing solutions in agriculture, healthcare, climate resilience, and mobility.

The program, now in its third year, supported startups from Kenya, Tunisia, Nigeria, Benin and Senegal through mentorship, engineering support, and intellectual property guidance under the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform.
Elizabeth Migwalla, vice president of international government affairs at Qualcomm Inc., noted the cohort showed how practical technology could address community challenges.

"This year's cohort has turned complex challenges into scalable solutions with social and economic impact," Migwalla said.

For Farmer Lifeline, the funding will accelerate deployment among smallholder farmers facing rising risks from erratic weather patterns, pests, and plant diseases that continue to strain food production across the region.

Smallholder farmers produce about 70 percent of Kenya's food but lose up to 40 percent of crops each year to pests and diseases, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Limited access to extension services leaves many farmers vulnerable to delayed response when infestations spread.
Qualcomm said applications for the 2026 Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program will open in early 2026.

