Alarm over rise in counterfeit veterinary drugs

Molo Sub County Veterinary Officer Dinah Kagunda vaccinates cattle at Tegat village in Molo on April 9, 2019. [File, Standard]

Emily Muema, the Acting CEO of Kenya's Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD), warned that Africa's porous borders make national regulations inadequate to address the issue.

“Since it is hard to control the movement of all products across borders, there is a need for a harmonised regulatory framework to ensure that even if a product enters the country through the back door, it is still safe, efficacious, and of good quality for use in livestock,” she said.

Muema further noted that part of the long-term solution is strengthening local manufacturing for African countries to stop relying heavily on imported veterinary medicines.

According to her, as long as the continent continues to depend on imports, it will remain vulnerable to supply chain weaknesses and counterfeit products.

Experts are concerned that weak regulations, fragmented approval systems, and porous borders have allowed poor-quality products to proliferate, undermining disease control and costing the continent billions.

Director at the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) Dr Huyam Salih explained that the continent continues to pay a steep price for weak animal health systems.

“Poor animal health and weak access to vaccines and medicines drain over $4 billion from sub-Saharan Africa every year. Improving regulatory oversight is essential to protecting both livelihoods and food security,” Dr Salih says.

Principal Secretary of the State Department for Livestock Jonathan Mueke emphasised that the livestock sector is not just an economic driver but also a crucial pillar of African resilience, contributing significantly to food security across the continent.

However, this vital sector faces persistent structural challenges, including the lack of a harmonised regulatory framework for veterinary products across Africa.

Mueke warned that this fragmentation results in inefficiencies and delays, limited access to quality veterinary products for farmers, and a dangerous rise in uncontrolled imports and the misuse of antimicrobials.

“The consequences are severe, such as poor livestock productivity, financial losses and an escalating risk of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which is a major threat that requires a one health approach,” he said.

Mueke lauded the meeting, noting that the next step should be building on the groundwork laid during the 2023 Abuja meeting.

"We must move from conversation to consensus and implementation," the PS said, commending the joint plan to establish the Pan-African Veterinary Products Regulatory Alliance (PAVPRAN), coordinated by AU-IBAR and AU-PANVAC.

He also highlighted the valuable research from GALVmed on developing a long-term governance structure.

Mueke urged stakeholders to develop a unified position on the proposed network and its governance structure, outlining concrete steps, terms of reference and a robust roadmap for PAVPRAN’s establishment and operation.

Additionally, Mueke emphasised the need to forge sustainable links between National Medicines Regulatory Authorities, Chief Veterinary Officers (CVOs), Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and international partners.

Kenya is fully committed to the vision of continental harmonisation. Mueke noted that the country has taken decisive steps through its strong multi-layered regulatory framework, which includes the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD), the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Kenya Veterinary Board (KVB).

Kenya, the PS added, also takes pride in its cross-sectoral regulators, such as the Pests Control Products Board (PCPB) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), both of which play an integral role in the animal health supply chain.

“Our roadmap must consider the African reality, including our supply chain and the vital roles played by our grassroots animal health workers,” Mueke urged.

Meanwhile, Muraguri explained that the success of their initiative will depend on several factors, such as political commitment, trust and collaboration among regulators, active engagement from the private sector, and sustained partnership among AU institutions, global bodies, and technical agencies.